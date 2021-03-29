ENID, Okla. — The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be moving from Oakwood Mall to the Garfield County Health Department on Monday.
The mall’s clinic, which the Health Department has been utilizing since January, has seen a decrease in vaccination demand as Phase 4 opened Monday and as more Oklahomans have been vaccinated, prompting the move to the department, said Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“Unless there is a need at some point for a large event in the future, we think we can maintain at the Health Department from this point forward,” Jackson said. “We are very happy to continue vaccinating while also providing other services that are needed.”
As of March 22, 27.2% of people aged 16 and older in the county had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 16% have completed the series, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report.
The mall’s clinic will continue operating this week, Jackson said, and the Health Department also will offer vaccinations on Tuesday and Thursday before the complete transition next week.
The vaccines will be administered by staff and volunteers inside the department, as opposed to a drive-thru option, like with COVID-19 testing and flu shots, Jackson said. Since people have to wait 15 minutes after receiving the vaccines, a designated waiting area in the department’s annex building has been set up.
“We get to make sure everybody’s OK before they leave,” Jackson said. “They’ll be able to social distance and spread out, and then we can still operate our other clinic services through our main entrance.”
Vaccinations at the Health Department next week will continue to be from 8 a.m. to noon, Jackson said.
Appointments can be made using the vaccination portal, and for help registering for an appointment, people can call 211 or the Health Department at (580) 233-0650. The Health Department is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
