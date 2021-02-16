vaccine

A bottle of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is seen ready for use in this December file photo from Garfield County Health Department. (Photo provided)

ENID, Okla. — Due to the winter weather, the Oakwood Mall COVID-19 vaccination clinic will not be open Wednesday.

Maggie Jackson, with Garfield County Health Department, said the clinic will be closed "for the safety of clients as well as our staff and volunteers."

The clinic was closed Monday in observance of Presidents' Day and Tuesday because of inclement weather. 

To make up for missed appointments, the Health Department said it will add double, triple or more appointments in the following days.

Decisions for Thursday's vaccination clinic will be made Wednesday, Jackson said. In addition to the vaccination clinic, the Health Department also will be closed again Wednesday.

