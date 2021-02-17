ENID, Okla. — The Oakwood Mall COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be closed Thursday and Friday, but will reopen this weekend by appointment only, according to Garfield County Health Department.
Appointments for Saturday and Sunday were added to the vaccination portal Wednesday evening, the Health Department said in a Facebook post.
Those eligible for vaccines this weekend are health care workers, first responders and adults over the age of 65.
The portal no longer will allow someone needing a first dose to take a booster slot on the schedule, and vice versa, the Health Department said.
The Health Department will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, but it will not be providing COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Facebook post.
The Health Department had no vaccination clinics this week. Monday was a holiday, and Tuesday and Wednesday’s clinic were canceled due to weather conditions.
The weather will be better this weekend, according to National Weather Service.
Saturday will see partly cloudy skies and a high near 32, according to NWS. Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high near 39.
