ENID, Okla. — Due to freezing temperatures, the Oakwood Mall vaccination clinic is adjusting its times and appointments this week as Oklahoma saw its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases for 2021 and reported four deaths Monday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

For the safety of clients, staff and volunteers of the clinic, those scheduled to receive their COVID-19 vaccine between 8-10 a.m. this week instead will need to show up between noon to 2 p.m. Those scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon can show up at their regularly scheduled time.

“We will allow for more drive time, and so our event will not start until 10 o’clock,” said Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for OSDH. “What we’re asking people to do is if they have an appointment from ... 8-10 a.m., so an early morning appointment, we’re doing our best to contact them, but if they don’t get contacted, we’ll still honor their appointment, so no appointments are being canceled by us. They’re just being moved until after 12.”

To reschedule appointments, those who registered can refer to their confirmation emails. Jackson said more appointments for next week will be added Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m.

To make an appointment for second doses of the vaccine, people can visit www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or call 211.

Jackson is suggesting those scheduled from 8-10 a.m. this week to wait until closer to noon to arrive.

“We just ask everyone if they can come later, then we are able to better social distance inside of the mall, and that’s our goal — to keep everybody safe, outside and inside,” Jackson said.

Jackson said there was a considerable line Monday morning because a lot of people showed up early, and some assumed extra spots might be available due to cancellations.

“If people are able to cancel their appointments if they’re not coming, that’s helpful for those who are able to come,” Jackson said, “and there is a chance that a short notice, last minute appointment might show up due to cancellations, but please don’t walk in ... We’re still doing our best to manage a waiting list.”

Though the waiting list is available, Jackson said it is not the recommended way to get the vaccine because the clinic only utilizes the list when it has cancellations while an appointment guarantees a spot.

If anyone is unable to make an appointment on the vaccination portal, however, they can call 211 or the Garfield County Health Department to be added to the waiting list.

Jackson said she hopes some helpers will step up to assist friends, family and neighbors in registering for their appointments if they need it.

“First, if someone can help (people register for an appointment), that’s great,” Jackson said. “Then next, we can take their name and number. It’s just a very long waiting list, so we don’t want to give false hope that it will be soon ... We’re working through those people who have made appointments ... With thousands and thousands of appointments, that website is helping us manage the demand, so we’re asking everyone to hang in there — an appointment will become available.”

Daily update

Oklahoma reported 1,040 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, both new daily lows for 2021, to start the week, according to OSDH. The 0.3% increase brought the total number of cases to 404,994, with 26,227 active, a single-day decrease of 368, and 374,950 recovered, including 1,460 since Sunday’s report.

There have been 3,817 deaths in the state in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Two of the deaths were a Cleveland County woman and an Oklahoma County man in the 65 and older age group and two women in Creek and LeFlore counties in the 50-64 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 22,774 Monday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 864 currently are hospitalized, with 256 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report issued Monday evening.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating eight COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Monday it had 11 patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Monday increased by 18 for a total of 7,245, with 421 active and 6,761, or 93.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,398, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 397 active cases and 5,943 recovered. Of the county’s 63 deaths, 58 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included four in Kingfisher, three each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Major, two in Grant and one each in Noble, Woods and Woodward.

State update

There have been 214,380 Oklahoma women and 190,588 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Monday. There were 26 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,720 in the 0-4 age group, 45,342 in the 5-17 age group, 126,954 in the 18-35 age group, 87,521 in the 36-49 age group, 78,824 in the 50-64 age group and 58,574 in the 65 and older age group. There were 59 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,817 deaths in the state, 3,028 have been 65 and older and 612 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 143 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,172, than women, 1,645, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 625 in Tulsa; 620 in Oklahoma; 237 in Cleveland; 120 in Comanche; 107 in Rogers; 103 in Creek; 86 in Muskogee; 78 in Washington; 75 in Canadian; 73 in Wagoner; 64 in Kay; 63 in Garfield; 62 in Custer; 61 in Grady; 59 each in McCurtain and Pottawatomie; 58 in Delaware; 55 in Stephens; 51 each in Bryan and Caddo; 45 in Lincoln; 43 each in McClain and Payne; 42 each in Jackson, Le Flore and Pontotoc; 40 in Osage; 39 in Okmukgee; 38 each in Cherokee, Garvin and Ottawa; 36 in Carter; 34 in Mayes; 33 in Beckham; 32 each in McIntosh and Pittsburg; 29 in Seminole; 28 each in Pawnee and Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 20 each in Adair and Murray; 19 in Kingfisher; 17 each in Johnston and Okfuskee; 16 in Hughes; 15 each in Greer, Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Coal and Craig; nine in Noble; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love and Woods; seven each in Blaine, Jefferson and Washita; six each in Grant and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa and Major; four each in Beaver and Dewey; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,035 cases, 2,923 recovered, 97 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,898 cases, 1,796 recovered, 81 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,292 cases, 1,181 recovered, 102 active and nine deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,167 cases, 1,117 recovered, 42 active and eight deaths, seven from Alva and one not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,130 cases, 1,076 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 960 cases, 841 recovered, 112 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 921 cases, 871 recovered, 45 active and five deaths, three from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 513 cases, 484 recovered, 23 active and six deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

There have been 2,818 cases, with 2,609 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,498 cases, with 3,260 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 35 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC updateThe number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 47 Monday with 98 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

The DOC showed Monday there was one active cases at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva and one at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 34, respectively, at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson, and one and 158 at James Crabtree.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.08.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 58780 492 54815 2021-02-07
TULSA 40008 411 37193 2021-02-07
EDMOND 15699 90 14699 2021-02-07
BROKEN ARROW 14802 124 13572 2021-02-07
NORMAN 12712 122 11820 2021-02-07
OTHER*** 9025 53 8249 2021-02-07
YUKON 8238 31 7764 2021-02-07
LAWTON 7138 95 6293 2021-02-07
ENID 6380 58 5925 2021-02-07
MOORE 5817 39 5371 2021-02-07
STILLWATER 5806 21 5467 2021-02-07
CLAREMORE 5530 77 5052 2021-02-07
OWASSO 4919 33 4570 2021-02-07
MUSKOGEE 4864 67 4291 2021-02-07
SHAWNEE 4561 45 4256 2021-02-07
ARDMORE 4042 26 3593 2021-02-07
ADA 3804 35 3475 2021-02-07
TAHLEQUAH 3657 27 3341 2021-02-07
PONCA CITY 3616 35 3358 2021-02-07
BARTLESVILLE 3451 64 3100 2021-02-07
DURANT 3283 27 2985 2021-02-07
BIXBY 3242 22 3001 2021-02-07
SAND SPRINGS 3005 35 2768 2021-02-07
MCALESTER 2935 23 2766 2021-02-07
DUNCAN 2787 34 2573 2021-02-07
SAPULPA 2762 40 2503 2021-02-07
JENKS 2678 18 2453 2021-02-07
GUYMON 2503 21 2420 2021-02-07
MUSTANG 2433 19 2287 2021-02-07
ALTUS 2324 39 2161 2021-02-07
EL RENO 2318 17 2214 2021-02-07
CHICKASHA 2236 35 2051 2021-02-07
GUTHRIE 2219 20 2026 2021-02-07
COLLINSVILLE 2193 14 2033 2021-02-07
CHOCTAW 2166 15 1997 2021-02-07
BLANCHARD 2038 12 1857 2021-02-07
STILWELL 2026 16 1738 2021-02-07
MIAMI 1986 22 1883 2021-02-07
BETHANY 1795 16 1684 2021-02-07
WOODWARD 1758 10 1675 2021-02-07
COWETA 1718 23 1573 2021-02-07
WEATHERFORD 1715 21 1622 2021-02-07
CLINTON 1652 38 1527 2021-02-07
ELK CITY 1593 18 1452 2021-02-07
SKIATOOK 1592 8 1442 2021-02-07
TAFT 1566 3 1551 2021-02-07
POTEAU 1485 13 1397 2021-02-07
PRYOR CREEK 1473 17 1362 2021-02-07
GLENPOOL 1465 14 1342 2021-02-07
GROVE 1460 35 1360 2021-02-07
VINITA 1438 7 1356 2021-02-07
OKMULGEE 1424 22 1312 2021-02-07
SEMINOLE 1404 15 1262 2021-02-07
SALLISAW 1391 14 1290 2021-02-07
TUTTLE 1389 11 1308 2021-02-07
PURCELL 1353 18 1207 2021-02-07
WAGONER 1345 13 1241 2021-02-07
ATOKA 1298 7 1231 2021-02-07
CUSHING 1293 13 1211 2021-02-07
ANADARKO 1280 17 1161 2021-02-07
BROKEN BOW 1270 29 1138 2021-02-07
PAULS VALLEY 1191 14 1103 2021-02-07
SULPHUR 1188 12 1054 2021-02-07
NOBLE 1184 16 1058 2021-02-07
IDABEL 1179 14 1076 2021-02-07
NEWCASTLE 1170 8 1090 2021-02-07
LEXINGTON 1140 12 1016 2021-02-07
TECUMSEH 1106 6 1023 2021-02-07
HARRAH 1090 8 987 2021-02-07
FORT GIBSON 1084 11 910 2021-02-07
PIEDMONT 1075 6 1016 2021-02-07
MCLOUD 1035 5 973 2021-02-07
MADILL 1004 6 936 2021-02-07
ALVA 975 7 934 2021-02-07
JAY 966 10 900 2021-02-07
MARLOW 948 9 889 2021-02-07
MARIETTA 932 6 877 2021-02-07
MULDROW 930 4 860 2021-02-07
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 919 2021-02-07
CHECOTAH 895 16 830 2021-02-07
HENRYETTA 888 11 832 2021-02-07
HUGO 881 10 807 2021-02-07
BRISTOW 845 20 795 2021-02-07
EUFAULA 842 16 762 2021-02-07
SAYRE 797 13 755 2021-02-07
HOMINY 756 2 727 2021-02-07
KINGSTON 752 6 678 2021-02-07
KINGFISHER 748 8 699 2021-02-07
STIGLER 730 7 672 2021-02-07
OKEMAH 724 6 677 2021-02-07
HELENA 722 2 703 2021-02-07
LINDSAY 703 9 660 2021-02-07
CATOOSA 703 10 659 2021-02-07
MANNFORD 699 12 629 2021-02-07
ELGIN 687 8 628 2021-02-07
LOCUST GROVE 672 0 589 2021-02-07
WEWOKA 665 7 592 2021-02-07
HOLDENVILLE 653 10 592 2021-02-07
CHANDLER 648 15 588 2021-02-07
CLEVELAND 646 12 602 2021-02-07
INOLA 645 6 607 2021-02-07
CALERA 640 5 598 2021-02-07
HEAVENER 639 9 610 2021-02-07
PERRY 639 5 570 2021-02-07
NOWATA 638 10 568 2021-02-07
HENNESSEY 622 5 604 2021-02-07
BLACKWELL 618 16 550 2021-02-07
MOUNDS 606 8 553 2021-02-07
SPIRO 606 1 582 2021-02-07
CACHE 595 7 534 2021-02-07
DAVIS 585 6 540 2021-02-07
AFTON 582 3 554 2021-02-07
SPERRY 575 2 536 2021-02-07
CHELSEA 573 8 538 2021-02-07
SALINA 561 4 477 2021-02-07
BOLEY 560 7 544 2021-02-07
TISHOMINGO 551 8 516 2021-02-07
SPENCER 549 9 498 2021-02-07
WESTVILLE 540 4 502 2021-02-07
WARR ACRES 538 1 513 2021-02-07
JONES 534 4 491 2021-02-07
PERKINS 534 4 497 2021-02-07
COMANCHE 529 10 486 2021-02-07
PRAGUE 513 6 493 2021-02-07
ANTLERS 505 8 465 2021-02-07
MIDWEST CITY 503 12 453 2021-02-07
DEL CITY 503 6 450 2021-02-07
FAIRVIEW 499 3 475 2021-02-07
VIAN 491 5 452 2021-02-07
PAWNEE 489 13 438 2021-02-07
COALGATE 485 7 437 2021-02-07
HULBERT 482 4 446 2021-02-07
WYNNEWOOD 482 4 426 2021-02-07
OOLOGAH 472 3 440 2021-02-07
DEWEY 471 5 426 2021-02-07
PAWHUSKA 469 7 436 2021-02-07
HASKELL 461 3 431 2021-02-07
WILBURTON 461 6 422 2021-02-07
HINTON 460 1 449 2021-02-07
COLCORD 459 3 437 2021-02-07
MEEKER 444 14 408 2021-02-07
APACHE 440 4 405 2021-02-07
ROLAND 436 1 399 2021-02-07
CHOUTEAU 429 9 401 2021-02-07
STRATFORD 423 3 402 2021-02-07
FREDERICK 421 10 393 2021-02-07
WISTER 419 2 373 2021-02-07
LONE GROVE 415 2 385 2021-02-07
NEWKIRK 405 3 368 2021-02-07
TALIHINA 397 9 360 2021-02-07
CARNEGIE 394 9 350 2021-02-07
STROUD 387 3 358 2021-02-07
WALTERS 384 3 337 2021-02-07
WATONGA 377 1 319 2021-02-07
KONAWA 377 4 337 2021-02-07
NICHOLS HILLS 377 0 356 2021-02-07
KANSAS 375 6 354 2021-02-07
WASHINGTON 374 3 347 2021-02-07
POCOLA 373 3 347 2021-02-07
BEGGS 371 4 348 2021-02-07
WILSON 361 2 327 2021-02-07
LUTHER 352 6 313 2021-02-07
TONKAWA 346 10 314 2021-02-07
HARTSHORNE 338 4 306 2021-02-07
MINCO 335 0 322 2021-02-07
VALLIANT 331 5 304 2021-02-07
MORRIS 331 2 309 2021-02-07
COLBERT 329 9 293 2021-02-07
WELLSTON 323 3 304 2021-02-07
MANGUM 320 12 289 2021-02-07
HOOKER 318 0 306 2021-02-07
WYANDOTTE 314 3 294 2021-02-07
FLETCHER 312 2 284 2021-02-07
NEW CORDELL 312 0 289 2021-02-07
COMMERCE 310 2 302 2021-02-07
GORE 306 4 277 2021-02-07
HOBART 303 7 284 2021-02-07
CADDO 302 1 284 2021-02-07
MEAD 296 3 270 2021-02-07
PORUM 296 2 259 2021-02-07
HOWE 292 0 283 2021-02-07
HEALDTON 291 4 240 2021-02-07
QUAPAW 290 7 276 2021-02-07
PORTER 286 6 259 2021-02-07
ELMORE CITY 285 3 258 2021-02-07
WARNER 282 1 256 2021-02-07
FAIRLAND 280 1 268 2021-02-07
ARCADIA 272 0 261 2021-02-07
TALALA 264 3 245 2021-02-07
BOKCHITO 259 2 237 2021-02-07
DRUMRIGHT 259 5 223 2021-02-07
KIEFER 259 1 234 2021-02-07
WAURIKA 258 3 244 2021-02-07
STONEWALL 257 2 233 2021-02-07
ADAIR 255 2 232 2021-02-07
KELLYVILLE 255 3 245 2021-02-07
HOLLIS 247 1 213 2021-02-07
RINGLING 247 1 216 2021-02-07
CRESCENT 244 2 232 2021-02-07
BARNSDALL 243 4 216 2021-02-07
MAYSVILLE 242 6 221 2021-02-07
WAYNE 239 2 219 2021-02-07
ALLEN 236 2 219 2021-02-07
CASHION 233 0 219 2021-02-07
EARLSBORO 232 0 219 2021-02-07
OKARCHE 231 4 218 2021-02-07
BOSWELL 227 1 209 2021-02-07
PADEN 224 1 214 2021-02-07
HYDRO 221 4 208 2021-02-07
RUSH SPRINGS 221 3 206 2021-02-07
BLAIR 216 1 201 2021-02-07
WRIGHT CITY 214 1 189 2021-02-07
FORT COBB 210 2 192 2021-02-07
WAUKOMIS 208 0 198 2021-02-07
MOORELAND 207 2 186 2021-02-07
CAMERON 206 0 193 2021-02-07
CHEROKEE 204 1 186 2021-02-07
BEAVER 203 2 190 2021-02-07
HAWORTH 203 3 184 2021-02-07
YALE 203 4 176 2021-02-07
LAVERNE 203 1 195 2021-02-07
BILLINGS 201 1 194 2021-02-07
ROFF 200 1 175 2021-02-07
WATTS 199 0 184 2021-02-07
PAOLI 198 2 173 2021-02-07
GERONIMO 198 2 172 2021-02-07
KEOTA 197 0 191 2021-02-07
BINGER 195 10 175 2021-02-07
CEMENT 195 0 176 2021-02-07
OKEENE 189 0 177 2021-02-07
WETUMKA 186 3 166 2021-02-07
BIG CABIN 186 2 175 2021-02-07
MAUD 185 0 168 2021-02-07
QUINTON 184 1 159 2021-02-07
GLENCOE 183 2 161 2021-02-07
TEXHOMA 182 0 177 2021-02-07
CYRIL 180 2 159 2021-02-07
BOKOSHE 178 0 162 2021-02-07
OCHELATA 176 3 165 2021-02-07
RINGWOOD 175 0 165 2021-02-07
THOMAS 174 0 172 2021-02-07
MORRISON 173 1 157 2021-02-07
SHATTUCK 172 1 162 2021-02-07
ARAPAHO 171 4 160 2021-02-07
CHEYENNE 170 1 157 2021-02-07
WELCH 170 2 161 2021-02-07
JENNINGS 169 1 150 2021-02-07
FAIRFAX 169 1 155 2021-02-07
RED ROCK 163 2 153 2021-02-07
NINNEKAH 162 1 148 2021-02-07
MEDFORD 162 1 156 2021-02-07
GEARY 160 1 142 2021-02-07
OKTAHA 158 0 146 2021-02-07
RAMONA 157 4 139 2021-02-07
GOODWELL 157 1 150 2021-02-07
INDIAHOMA 156 1 138 2021-02-07
SEILING 153 1 149 2021-02-07
WELEETKA 153 3 136 2021-02-07
FORT TOWSON 152 0 141 2021-02-07
CALUMET 151 0 146 2021-02-07
THACKERVILLE 151 1 147 2021-02-07
SHADY POINT 151 1 142 2021-02-07
BUFFALO 151 2 146 2021-02-07
GRACEMONT 147 2 135 2021-02-07
SNYDER 144 5 126 2021-02-07
UNION CITY 142 1 137 2021-02-07
DEPEW 142 2 133 2021-02-07
BENNINGTON 141 2 127 2021-02-07
COPAN 140 1 129 2021-02-07
RED OAK 139 0 128 2021-02-07
CANTON 139 2 117 2021-02-07
BURNS FLAT 139 1 132 2021-02-07
PANAMA 138 1 130 2021-02-07
KREBS 136 2 125 2021-02-07
BLUEJACKET 135 1 128 2021-02-07
POND CREEK 135 0 132 2021-02-07
TEMPLE 133 9 116 2021-02-07
CLAYTON 132 1 121 2021-02-07
WANETTE 129 0 122 2021-02-07
WEBBERS FALLS 129 0 115 2021-02-07
MANNSVILLE 128 1 112 2021-02-07
CANUTE 127 0 117 2021-02-07
VICI 127 0 119 2021-02-07
GRANITE 126 3 117 2021-02-07
GARBER 126 1 123 2021-02-07
ARKOMA 124 1 112 2021-02-07
KIOWA 124 2 113 2021-02-07
MILBURN 124 3 109 2021-02-07
HAMMON 123 2 112 2021-02-07
TERLTON 122 1 107 2021-02-07
LAHOMA 121 5 114 2021-02-07
LEEDEY 121 4 112 2021-02-07
ALEX 120 2 109 2021-02-07
MOUNTAIN VIEW 119 1 105 2021-02-07
SPAVINAW 117 1 105 2021-02-07
TIPTON 116 3 104 2021-02-07
CHATTANOOGA 112 2 103 2021-02-07
ASHER 111 0 100 2021-02-07
VELMA 111 2 103 2021-02-07
DAVENPORT 111 0 105 2021-02-07
ERICK 110 1 98 2021-02-07
GRANDFIELD 109 1 101 2021-02-07
COUNCIL HILL 108 2 101 2021-02-07
RYAN 107 0 101 2021-02-07
OAKS 106 2 96 2021-02-07
MULHALL 106 0 100 2021-02-07
SOPER 105 1 95 2021-02-07
SENTINEL 105 1 98 2021-02-07
CANEY 105 1 101 2021-02-07
AGRA 104 1 89 2021-02-07
BRAGGS 100 1 92 2021-02-07
TUPELO 100 1 91 2021-02-07
WAYNOKA 99 0 95 2021-02-07
DELAWARE 99 2 94 2021-02-07
TYRONE 98 0 88 2021-02-07
DOVER 97 2 91 2021-02-07
MCCURTAIN 96 1 87 2021-02-07
BYARS 96 1 92 2021-02-07
OILTON 95 3 85 2021-02-07
SASAKWA 95 0 89 2021-02-07
AMBER 90 2 84 2021-02-07
RATLIFF CITY 90 0 78 2021-02-07
LOOKEBA 88 2 83 2021-02-07
VERDEN 87 1 78 2021-02-07
FOSS 87 0 83 2021-02-07
MILL CREEK 86 0 80 2021-02-07
GANS 84 0 75 2021-02-07
GARVIN 84 0 82 2021-02-07
STRINGTOWN 83 1 79 2021-02-07
SPRINGER 83 1 77 2021-02-07
STERLING 82 1 68 2021-02-07
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-07
CUSTER CITY 78 0 75 2021-02-07
KINTA 77 0 65 2021-02-07
DEWAR 77 0 67 2021-02-07
RAVIA 77 2 70 2021-02-07
WANN 77 2 70 2021-02-07
TRYON 75 0 65 2021-02-07
RATTAN 75 1 58 2021-02-07
RIPLEY 75 1 69 2021-02-07
OLUSTEE 74 0 69 2021-02-07
STUART 74 0 60 2021-02-07
COYLE 73 0 59 2021-02-07
SAVANNA 72 0 68 2021-02-07
PITTSBURG 71 0 63 2021-02-07
CORN 69 3 64 2021-02-07
COVINGTON 69 0 68 2021-02-07
CANADIAN 69 0 62 2021-02-07
CARNEY 69 1 64 2021-02-07
DUSTIN 67 1 64 2021-02-07
HAILEYVILLE 66 0 59 2021-02-07
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-02-07
POCASSET 66 1 64 2021-02-07
LAMONT 66 1 64 2021-02-07
FARGO 65 0 63 2021-02-07
LONGDALE 63 0 57 2021-02-07
DRUMMOND 63 0 57 2021-02-07
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-07
MARBLE CITY 61 0 55 2021-02-07
ORLANDO 61 0 58 2021-02-07
DILL CITY 61 0 59 2021-02-07
NASH 60 1 54 2021-02-07
KAW CITY 60 1 56 2021-02-07
BOYNTON 59 0 57 2021-02-07
KETCHUM 59 1 55 2021-02-07
WAPANUCKA 58 1 47 2021-02-07
SAWYER 58 1 53 2021-02-07
RANDLETT 57 1 54 2021-02-07
CASTLE 57 0 47 2021-02-07
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 54 2021-02-07
SHIDLER 56 0 55 2021-02-07
REYDON 56 0 52 2021-02-07
LANGLEY 56 0 49 2021-02-07
AMES 56 0 56 2021-02-07
LENAPAH 55 0 53 2021-02-07
KENEFIC 54 1 48 2021-02-07
WHITEFIELD 53 0 52 2021-02-07
MARLAND 52 0 48 2021-02-07
ALINE 52 2 46 2021-02-07
CALVIN 51 1 45 2021-02-07
CROWDER 51 0 48 2021-02-07
INDIANOLA 51 0 46 2021-02-07
OKAY 50 1 43 2021-02-07
LONE WOLF 50 0 48 2021-02-07
FAXON 50 0 46 2021-02-07
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-07
LEHIGH 49 0 48 2021-02-07
FAIRMONT 49 0 47 2021-02-07
LOCO 49 0 46 2021-02-07
WYNONA 48 2 46 2021-02-07
PRUE 47 1 42 2021-02-07
CARTER 47 0 43 2021-02-07
TERRAL 46 2 43 2021-02-07
GAGE 46 0 42 2021-02-07
TALOGA 45 0 38 2021-02-07
FORGAN 45 1 40 2021-02-07
CARMEN 44 1 40 2021-02-07
HASTINGS 43 1 38 2021-02-07
RALSTON 43 1 40 2021-02-07
MOUNTAIN PARK 43 0 41 2021-02-07
ACHILLE 43 0 39 2021-02-07
WAKITA 43 2 41 2021-02-07
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-07
ROOSEVELT 42 0 36 2021-02-07
SHARON 41 1 36 2021-02-07
BURBANK 41 0 37 2021-02-07
BUTLER 40 0 38 2021-02-07
COLONY 40 0 39 2021-02-07
SPARKS 39 1 35 2021-02-07
LANGSTON 39 1 34 2021-02-07
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-07
JET 38 0 37 2021-02-07
DEER CREEK 37 1 29 2021-02-07
GOLTRY 36 0 33 2021-02-07
GOLDSBY 36 0 33 2021-02-07
ROCKY 35 0 32 2021-02-07
HARDESTY 35 0 33 2021-02-07
FREEDOM 35 0 34 2021-02-07
EAKLY 34 0 29 2021-02-07
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-02-07
DEVOL 34 0 33 2021-02-07
OSAGE 33 0 33 2021-02-07
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-02-07
FRANCIS 33 1 30 2021-02-07
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-07
AVANT 31 0 29 2021-02-07
HANNA 30 0 28 2021-02-07
BESSIE 30 1 27 2021-02-07
NICOMA PARK 29 1 27 2021-02-07
DAVIDSON 29 0 25 2021-02-07
WILLOW 29 0 26 2021-02-07
BURLINGTON 29 0 27 2021-02-07
HUNTER 28 0 26 2021-02-07
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-07
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 27 2021-02-07
CAMARGO 27 0 26 2021-02-07
DACOMA 27 0 25 2021-02-07
FITZHUGH 26 0 26 2021-02-07
GOTEBO 26 0 26 2021-02-07
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-07
BRADLEY 24 1 19 2021-02-07
DISNEY 24 0 23 2021-02-07
MILLERTON 22 2 20 2021-02-07
DIBBLE 22 0 20 2021-02-07
HITCHCOCK 22 0 17 2021-02-07
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-07
BRAMAN 21 0 19 2021-02-07
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-07
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-07
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-07
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-02-07
CROMWELL 19 1 14 2021-02-07
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-07
BROMIDE 19 1 16 2021-02-07
ALDERSON 18 0 16 2021-02-07
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-07
DOUGHERTY 16 0 14 2021-02-07
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-02-07
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-07
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-07
FANSHAWE 11 0 10 2021-02-07
PEORIA 11 0 10 2021-02-07
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-07
ADDINGTON 9 0 8 2021-02-07
VERA 7 0 7 2021-02-07
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-02-07
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-02-07
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-02-07
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-07
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-07
BLACKBURN 5 0 4 2021-02-07
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-07
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-07
TATUMS 4 0 2 2021-02-07
KEMP 4 0 2 2021-02-07
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-07
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-07
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-07
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-07
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-07
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-07
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-07
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-07
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-07
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-07
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-07
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-07
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-07
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-07
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-07
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-07
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-07
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-07
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-07

Oklahoma per county 02.08.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 77274 619 72156 2021-02-07
TULSA 67052 625 62192 2021-02-07
CLEVELAND 27186 236 25052 2021-02-07
CANADIAN 14951 75 14116 2021-02-07
COMANCHE 11025 120 9786 2021-02-07
ROGERS 9539 107 8784 2021-02-07
MUSKOGEE 8792 86 7919 2021-02-07
PAYNE 8087 43 7582 2021-02-07
POTTAWATOMIE 7419 59 6915 2021-02-07
WAGONER 7313 73 6615 2021-02-07
GARFIELD 7227 63 6741 2021-02-07
CREEK 6124 102 5581 2021-02-07
BRYAN 5511 51 5024 2021-02-07
GRADY 5417 61 5028 2021-02-07
CARTER 5357 36 4762 2021-02-07
CHEROKEE 5200 38 4743 2021-02-07
LE FLORE 5056 41 4727 2021-02-07
KAY 4923 64 4539 2021-02-07
MCCLAIN 4843 43 4420 2021-02-07
PONTOTOC 4614 42 4211 2021-02-07
STEPHENS 4438 55 4115 2021-02-07
WASHINGTON 4423 78 3986 2021-02-07
OSAGE 4251 40 3912 2021-02-07
PITTSBURG 4238 32 3948 2021-02-07
DELAWARE 4199 58 3895 2021-02-07
CUSTER 3872 62 3632 2021-02-07
LOGAN 3749 26 3439 2021-02-07
MAYES 3735 34 3406 2021-02-07
CADDO 3682 51 3377 2021-02-07
SEQUOYAH 3675 28 3393 2021-02-07
MCCURTAIN 3601 59 3258 2021-02-07
OTTAWA 3502 38 3330 2021-02-07
OKMULGEE 3476 39 3235 2021-02-07
TEXAS 3362 22 3240 2021-02-07
GARVIN 3332 38 3065 2021-02-07
WOODWARD 3034 15 2917 2021-02-07
ADAIR 2975 20 2618 2021-02-07
LINCOLN 2914 45 2683 2021-02-07
JACKSON 2783 42 2588 2021-02-07
SEMINOLE 2657 29 2386 2021-02-07
BECKHAM 2584 33 2382 2021-02-07
KINGFISHER 1898 19 1796 2021-02-07
CRAIG 1851 10 1747 2021-02-07
MURRAY 1837 20 1645 2021-02-07
MCINTOSH 1820 32 1673 2021-02-07
MARSHALL 1767 12 1622 2021-02-07
OKFUSKEE 1719 17 1616 2021-02-07
ATOKA 1685 10 1606 2021-02-07
PAWNEE 1545 28 1406 2021-02-07
CHOCTAW 1487 13 1370 2021-02-07
LOVE 1384 8 1305 2021-02-07
NOBLE 1291 9 1179 2021-02-07
JOHNSTON 1221 17 1106 2021-02-07
HASKELL 1177 8 1085 2021-02-07
WOODS 1166 8 1116 2021-02-07
ALFALFA 1127 5 1074 2021-02-07
HUGHES 1105 16 1000 2021-02-07
NOWATA 1041 15 944 2021-02-07
WASHITA 1024 7 958 2021-02-07
BLAINE 957 7 834 2021-02-07
PUSHMATAHA 939 13 854 2021-02-07
MAJOR 918 5 870 2021-02-07
LATIMER 765 8 708 2021-02-07
KIOWA 748 13 686 2021-02-07
TILLMAN 720 14 664 2021-02-07
COAL 662 10 596 2021-02-07
JEFFERSON 655 7 603 2021-02-07
COTTON 616 13 544 2021-02-07
DEWEY 517 4 483 2021-02-07
GRANT 511 6 484 2021-02-07
GREER 481 15 438 2021-02-07
BEAVER 395 4 369 2021-02-07
HARPER 392 3 377 2021-02-07
ROGER MILLS 380 6 347 2021-02-07
ELLIS 340 1 322 2021-02-07
HARMON 277 1 241 2021-02-07
CIMARRON 123 1 115 2021-02-07
21 0 9 2021-02-07

