ENID, Okla. — Due to freezing temperatures, the Oakwood Mall vaccination clinic is adjusting its times and appointments this week as Oklahoma saw its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases for 2021 and reported four deaths Monday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
For the safety of clients, staff and volunteers of the clinic, those scheduled to receive their COVID-19 vaccine between 8-10 a.m. this week instead will need to show up between noon to 2 p.m. Those scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon can show up at their regularly scheduled time.
“We will allow for more drive time, and so our event will not start until 10 o’clock,” said Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for OSDH. “What we’re asking people to do is if they have an appointment from ... 8-10 a.m., so an early morning appointment, we’re doing our best to contact them, but if they don’t get contacted, we’ll still honor their appointment, so no appointments are being canceled by us. They’re just being moved until after 12.”
To reschedule appointments, those who registered can refer to their confirmation emails. Jackson said more appointments for next week will be added Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m.
To make an appointment for second doses of the vaccine, people can visit www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or call 211.
Jackson is suggesting those scheduled from 8-10 a.m. this week to wait until closer to noon to arrive.
“We just ask everyone if they can come later, then we are able to better social distance inside of the mall, and that’s our goal — to keep everybody safe, outside and inside,” Jackson said.
Jackson said there was a considerable line Monday morning because a lot of people showed up early, and some assumed extra spots might be available due to cancellations.
“If people are able to cancel their appointments if they’re not coming, that’s helpful for those who are able to come,” Jackson said, “and there is a chance that a short notice, last minute appointment might show up due to cancellations, but please don’t walk in ... We’re still doing our best to manage a waiting list.”
Though the waiting list is available, Jackson said it is not the recommended way to get the vaccine because the clinic only utilizes the list when it has cancellations while an appointment guarantees a spot.
If anyone is unable to make an appointment on the vaccination portal, however, they can call 211 or the Garfield County Health Department to be added to the waiting list.
Jackson said she hopes some helpers will step up to assist friends, family and neighbors in registering for their appointments if they need it.
“First, if someone can help (people register for an appointment), that’s great,” Jackson said. “Then next, we can take their name and number. It’s just a very long waiting list, so we don’t want to give false hope that it will be soon ... We’re working through those people who have made appointments ... With thousands and thousands of appointments, that website is helping us manage the demand, so we’re asking everyone to hang in there — an appointment will become available.”
Daily update
Oklahoma reported 1,040 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, both new daily lows for 2021, to start the week, according to OSDH. The 0.3% increase brought the total number of cases to 404,994, with 26,227 active, a single-day decrease of 368, and 374,950 recovered, including 1,460 since Sunday’s report.
There have been 3,817 deaths in the state in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Two of the deaths were a Cleveland County woman and an Oklahoma County man in the 65 and older age group and two women in Creek and LeFlore counties in the 50-64 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 22,774 Monday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 864 currently are hospitalized, with 256 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report issued Monday evening.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating eight COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Monday it had 11 patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Monday increased by 18 for a total of 7,245, with 421 active and 6,761, or 93.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,398, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 397 active cases and 5,943 recovered. Of the county’s 63 deaths, 58 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included four in Kingfisher, three each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Major, two in Grant and one each in Noble, Woods and Woodward.
State update
There have been 214,380 Oklahoma women and 190,588 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Monday. There were 26 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,720 in the 0-4 age group, 45,342 in the 5-17 age group, 126,954 in the 18-35 age group, 87,521 in the 36-49 age group, 78,824 in the 50-64 age group and 58,574 in the 65 and older age group. There were 59 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,817 deaths in the state, 3,028 have been 65 and older and 612 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 143 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,172, than women, 1,645, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 625 in Tulsa; 620 in Oklahoma; 237 in Cleveland; 120 in Comanche; 107 in Rogers; 103 in Creek; 86 in Muskogee; 78 in Washington; 75 in Canadian; 73 in Wagoner; 64 in Kay; 63 in Garfield; 62 in Custer; 61 in Grady; 59 each in McCurtain and Pottawatomie; 58 in Delaware; 55 in Stephens; 51 each in Bryan and Caddo; 45 in Lincoln; 43 each in McClain and Payne; 42 each in Jackson, Le Flore and Pontotoc; 40 in Osage; 39 in Okmukgee; 38 each in Cherokee, Garvin and Ottawa; 36 in Carter; 34 in Mayes; 33 in Beckham; 32 each in McIntosh and Pittsburg; 29 in Seminole; 28 each in Pawnee and Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 20 each in Adair and Murray; 19 in Kingfisher; 17 each in Johnston and Okfuskee; 16 in Hughes; 15 each in Greer, Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Coal and Craig; nine in Noble; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love and Woods; seven each in Blaine, Jefferson and Washita; six each in Grant and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa and Major; four each in Beaver and Dewey; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,035 cases, 2,923 recovered, 97 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,898 cases, 1,796 recovered, 81 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,292 cases, 1,181 recovered, 102 active and nine deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,167 cases, 1,117 recovered, 42 active and eight deaths, seven from Alva and one not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,130 cases, 1,076 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 960 cases, 841 recovered, 112 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 921 cases, 871 recovered, 45 active and five deaths, three from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 513 cases, 484 recovered, 23 active and six deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,818 cases, with 2,609 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,498 cases, with 3,260 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 35 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC updateThe number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 47 Monday with 98 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
The DOC showed Monday there was one active cases at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva and one at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 34, respectively, at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson, and one and 158 at James Crabtree.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
