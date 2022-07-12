ENID, Okla. — For the nine years Linda Turner has worked for Oklahoma Veterans Affairs, she has tailored her skills to veterans’ specific needs and filed claims related to their compensation and health care.
Turner works in several locations throughout the week. Her current schedule has her working in Guthrie, Enid, Woodward, Cherokee, Fairview, Kingfisher and Medford.
Turner also works with spouses and children of late service members.
“Under the VA umbrella we have a lot of things that a veteran needs,” Turner said, “but overall, I just assist the veteran or (their) family member or whomever in accessing different programs or access(ing) different agencies.”
All of the services that Turner provides are free of charge, she said.
“I’m here to assist (veterans) in whatever it is they need,” Turner said.
To contact Turner, call (918) 397-2568 or email linda.turner@odva.ok.gov. To find more information about what the Oklahoma VA offers, go to https://oklahoma.gov/veterans.html.
