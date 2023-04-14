A portion of North Cleveland between Willow and Rolling Oaks Drive will be closed beginning Monday, April 17, 2023, for utility relocation work.
According to the city of Enid, that portion of Cleveland will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for about one week.
The work is in support of the upcoming Cleveland widening project.
Motorists are encouraged to follow posted detour and traffic control signs and to drive with caution in this area during the construction effort..
