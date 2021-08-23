POND CREEK, Okla. — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook the area east of Pond Creek in Grant County at 5:42 a.m. Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake, located 22.7 miles north-northeast of Enid and a little more than 5 miles east-northeast of Pond Creek, was 3.1 miles deep, according to USGS.
There have been 19 earthquakes measuring a magnitude of 3.0 or greater in Oklahoma in 2021, according to USGS data.
