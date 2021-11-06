ENID, Okla. — Adults will have the chance to be a kid again and relive the excitement of a Scholastic Book Fair next weekend.
Old Soul Used and Antique Books, which relocated to the downtown area in September, will be hosting a “Grown Up Book Fair” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 232 W. Randolph.
Jim Maughn, a retired Army veteran who owns Old Soul along with his wife Katrina, said the book fair hopefully will evoke a sense of nostalgia for everyone who attends.
“The main thing is just to get people excited about books again,” he said.
Tammy Wilson, owner of Enid Event Company which partnered with Old Soul for the “Grown Up Book Fair,” said she has been wanting to do something like this for years, so she approached Jim and Katrina about teaming up to put it together.
“(Book fairs) were just something everybody loves as kids, and everybody’s like, ‘Why don’t we have grown-up book fairs?’ Well, why can’t we have a grown-up book fair?” Wilson said. “The ‘Grown Up Book Fair’ is just one of those things that gives everybody warm, fuzzy feelings, and sometimes it’s fun to just have stuff that’s nostalgic.”
The “Grown Up Book Fair” will feature food trucks, vendors and a handful of local authors selling and signing books on-site.
In addition to items from vendors and Old Soul’s books, a variety of other things will be for sale next Saturday, including bookmarks, journals, pens, stickers, Christmas books, coloring books, mugs and potentially T-shirts, Katrina Maughn said.
Vendor and food truck spaces still are available for $60. Wilson said she hopes vendors will sign up to sell hand-crafted items and things that go great with reading and being cozy, such as candles, hot cocoa bombs and blankets.
Anybody interested in being a vendor or having their food truck at the event, or local authors interested in reserving an author table for free, can reach out to Wilson by emailing tammy@enidevents.com or calling (580) 402-6732.
“I’m excited to see how many people show up,” Jim Maughn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.