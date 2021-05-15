ENID, Okla. — When Katrina Maughn first walked into Suite No. 10 in the Posey Building on West Broadway, one of the first things she noticed was the carpet.
The brown-and-white patterned floor was perfect for the used bookstore she’s opening next month with her husband, Jim, who said he didn’t even notice the carpet at first.
“When I first brought (Katrina) here to look at it — because I looked at it first, and I didn’t even notice the carpet — when she walked in, that’s the first thing she said: ‘bookstore carpet,’” Jim said with a laugh.
The couple will open Old Soul Used and Antique Books on June 12 at 718 W. Broadway, Suite No. 10, the old home to Cecil’s Jewelry Repair — “a little continuation of a piece of Enid,” Katrina said.
Much like the carpet, everything else just fell into place.
Last year around February, the Maughns and three of their kids had been planning on buying an RV and traveling, since the kids were homeschooled and old enough now to go on the road.
Those plans changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The family sold their farm in Perkins, near Stillwater, on Feb. 15, 2020, and as news began to break on COVID-19 in the U.S. and everything shut down, they decided to wait it out and stayed with a relative.
By August, they decided it was time to look for a house to stay in Enid, especially after Katrina started having heart problems.
With the family’s homeschool curriculum, an “obscene number” of books, and the antique Civil War books Jim, an Army veteran, collects, opening a used bookstore seemed perfect.
“Our collection at home was getting big, and he was starting to sell in and out — instead of buying just more, he would sell and then buy, and I said it would be really nice if we had a storefront to do that from,” Katrina said. “This idea just kind of slowly evolved.”
The self-described “paper people” say they hope that the bookstore will attract others who share their love for books.
“I’m really excited to meet more people in the community because we’re book lovers and we know they’re out there, too,” Katrina said. “Just meeting more of the community and being able to learn more about what they want from us and need from us and being able to be that source — there’s nothing like this in Enid and hasn’t for years …
“A year ago this was not the plan. We were waiting to buy an RV and go travel, not buy a house and open a bookstore, so it’s kind of surreal just watching how it’s all come together.”
The Maughns are currently seeking book and homeschool curriculum donations, mostly in need of youth and young adult fiction and adult nonfiction, but they “will take anything” as the two rooms of the store have space for between 3,000 and 4,000 books.
The best way to donate books is to check the Old Soul Used and Antique Books Facebook page or its website to check the hours that the Maughns will be there. They also are reachable through Facebook message or by calling or texting (405) 612-5397.
Those who donate can get store credit for their trade-ins. Books can range from 25 cents to up in the hundred-dollar amounts for rare, antique collectibles.
In addition to having books for sale, the used bookstore will have a book finding service to search for hard-to-find favorites, plans to be a source for homeschoolers and local artists, and they want to put together a collection of Enid High School yearbooks if they get donations.
“If you poured water all over book six in your series and you need another one and we don’t have it, we can find it,” Katrina said. “or with the antique books, (Jim) will actually search out and find them. If you really like to collect books ... he’ll find them.”
She said she and Jim are starting out small to see what Enid needs from their used bookstore.
“What does Enid want? Every community has a different kind of book need,” she said. “Our main goal is when you come in here, you’re like, ‘This is Enid’s bookstore.’ There are yearbooks and local artists and local people. It’s not mass-market anything — the old soul.”
