Howdy market watchers. It is amazing how cool mid- to upper-80 degrees can feel after triple digits. It is August, so we must enjoy it while it lasts with triple digits returning.
We are fortunate to have received unusual rains for this time of year. Additional, but isolated chances return, but overall, the weather models lean toward a hotter, dryer forecast in both the 6-10 and 11-15 day outlook. We will see if weather premium begins to return to the grain markets next week.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the people Maui as unprecedented wildfires engulf the island, with the death toll rising to nearly 70 at the time of this writing and expected to rise further.
Weather extremes continue to surprise. It was a week of consolidation trading in the grain markets that capped off with USDA’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports released Friday at 11 a.m. Yield declines for corn and soybeans were widely expected, but no one knew just how much demand adjustments would offset market support from lower production. U.S. corn yields were expected to drop 2.0 bushels per acre (bpa) to 175.5 bpa while ending up even lower at 175.1 bpa. This lowered total production to 15.111 billion bushels from USDA’s July forecast of 15.320 billion bushels and 13.730 billion bushels last year.
Soybean yields also declined more than expected to 50.9 bpa versus average trade guesses of 51.2 bpa and USDA’s 52.0 bpa estimate from last month. This brought total production down nearly 100 million bushels to 4.205 billion bushels from 4.3 last month and trade guesses of 4.234 billion bushels. Projected ending stocks for the year ahead were reduced for corn, soybeans, as well as wheat, versus USDA’s previous estimates. The 2023-24 ending stocks for corn were slightly higher than trade guesses, but still 60 million bushels below prior USDA estimates.
Weekly U.S. crop conditions improved 2% in good to excellent ratings to 57% in corn and 54% for soybeans. Illinois had the largest improvement at 9% in corn and 12% in soybeans, with modest, yet widespread improvements elsewhere. These condition ratings are increasingly critical for soybeans and to a lesser extent corn, but will be watched and responded to vigorously by the market post-release at 3 p.m. every Monday.
For the world market, the USDA made minor revisions to the 2022-23 and 2023-24 ending stocks, but they were all below trade estimates and USDA’s previous forecast for the upcoming year. This was the case for corn, soybeans, as well as wheat, and only remains slightly above last year’s carryover stock levels. On Monday, AgRural increased estimates for Brazil’s corn crop to 135.4 million metric tons (MMT), up from July estimates of 132.3 MMT. By Friday, the USDA also increased Brazil corn to 135.0 MMT. We will see how this potentially impacts global ending stock estimates in future reports. The only row crop adjustments so far in 2023-24 was a surprising 2.5 MMT increase in Ukraine corn production offset by a 3.0 MMT in Chinese corn production.
While December corn had a 24-cent trading range on Friday, it so far held 2 cents above the July 13 low at $4.81 closing the week at $4.87. I look for last month’s low to hold given U.S. weather conditions ahead, but the grains need help from the U.S. dollar, which saw some resurgence this week. Friday’s high was above last week’s high, but still bumping up against the downward sloping trendline started in late May.
With slightly lower than expected U.S. inflation reported in this week’s CPI, although still increasing 3.2% over last year, the hope is that the Fed rate hikes are coming to an end. Such sentiments should result in the U.S. dollar coming under downward pressure. If we see a selloff in the U.S. dollar next week, it should be supportive to the grain complex. While the weaker then expected CPI is the right direction, it still is stubbornly above the Fed’s 2.0% target, and the PPI did not show the same result. The U.S. PPI rose 0.3% over a flat reading in June, above expectations of 0.2% and the largest gain since January.
Supply chain issues and pricing are heating up again. The widely predicted economic slowdown and recession likely was attributable to this and which is now fading. Union strikes, that I believe could spread more broadly to other sectors, also are an emerging factor. China’s economic pressures have turned to deflationary with a drop of 0.3% in July, the first G20 country to post a yearly decline in consumer prices since Japan’s most recent negative headline reading in August 2021. China’s PPI also declined more than expected at 4.4% and for the 10th consecutive month. While there are some economic headwinds on the horizon further seen in China’s July imports and exports falling much faster than expected, there are fundamentals tightening up in the wheat market. Chief among these is India’s domestic wheat shortfall that resulted in prices hitting a six-month high this week and required release of reserve supplies.
The potential cancellation of the 40% import tariffs also will make it imports cheaper to relieve some of the domestic price pressures. Indeed some of this could be supplied from Russia with relationships between the two countries becoming friendlier, rising tensions are complicating Russian not to mention Ukrainian grain exports. Russia was the lowest offer in the latest Egyptian wheat tender. Should Russian wheat export flow become limited in any way, there would be a sharp reaction in an oversold wheat market. Kansas City wheat futures held above the Aug. 7 low, but Thursday’s inside day was followed by a lower close. Chicago wheat made a low below the August low, but held the July 13 low and also had a move lower after an inside day on Thursday. We are down to major support levels, but need a trigger. If you are selling physical wheat here, strongly consider re-owning it with call options. If you have sold at higher levels, this is an area to re-own those bushels.
Quiet and weaker grain trade this week helped to support the cattle market yet again. This cattle market just cannot be broken. The high trade in the fed cash cattle market this week occurred late Friday afternoon at $180 in Texas. This is the most that packers want to pay at this time and so far have been successful doing so despite continued upward pressure. There is some concern developing on the demand side that was revealed in listed company earnings reports this week that could indicate some slowing in the broader meat complex. Tyson reported negative earnings this week followed by the announcement of three chicken plant closures in October with the fourth following in March 2024. Tyson is in beef as well as poultry, and we will be watching other listed company results for more insights on demand. August feeders finished with an inside day on Friday and Monday’s move could set the tone for the next major move.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
