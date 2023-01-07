ENID, Okla. — College will be a challenge, but with the right mindset it will be rewarding one. That was the message for more than two dozen high school students who were gathered Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2023, because they do have that mindset.
“College is an adulting process,” said Shelby Smith, an NOC Enid graduate currently attending Northwestern Oklahoma State University as a nursing major. “You don't have Mom and Dad doing it for you anymore. So you kind of have to step up to the role and do it yourself. And I think that college is a good way to trial and error your way through figuring out how to speak up for yourself and your beliefs and what you want to do with your life.”
High school members of Upward Bound at Northern Oklahoma College Enid were attending the program’s first College Conference, where they heard from and interacted in group sessions with seven former NOC Enid Upward Bound members now attending college or who recently graduated with college degrees.
NOC Enid’s Upward Bound has more than 60 members, drawn from local and area high schools, said Erin McCoy, director of the local program. The focus of the federal grant-funded program is to create the pathway to a successful college careers for students who meet the program criteria.
McCoy said 66.6% of the local Upward Bound’s members must be both from low-income families, as set forth by federal guidelines, and the first generation from their families planning to attend college. The other 30.28% can meet either the low-income threshold or be first-generation, she said.
Students — who are accompanied by their families and thoroughly vetted during the application process to ensure they are determined to attend college — are assisted with after-school tutoring, ACT workshops, summer programs and leadership trips and monthly sessions such as Saturday’s.
“We thought maybe if they heard the real story from their peers — who are succeeding in college or have succeeded — that might give them a little more confidence,” McCoy said.
It seemed to be working, as McCoy and her staff started off the session with pertinent questions that not only engaged the panelist but the students listening.
Information being mined included how they felt the night before their first-ever day of classes — one set three alarms and another was “freaking out” — to managing finances on their own or handling extra-curricular sports, band or other scholarship-dependent associations.
“(Some people) don’t really realize how time-consuming it can take,” said Anthony Carranza, who is a member of Oklahoma City University's cross-country team, among other extra-curricular endeavors. Responding to one high-schooler’s concern about managing extra-curricular with studies, Carranza said some days he had to get up as early as 4:30 a.m. for practices.
"It's a full-time job," he said, adding it can be fun, but it is a lot of work.
On the plus side, said Kimberly Beegle, academic adviser with Upward Bound, with scholarships available through sports, band or other extra-curricular programs students in college are benefiting in ways they don’t currently in high school, while juggling the same concerns.
“You’re technically getting paid to do it in college,” she said, as scholarships help pay the bills.
Many of the challenges the panelists discussed came back to finances, an area they wished they’d had more guidance in during high school and — after McCoy asked — even during their years in Upward Bound.
“Do not procrastinate when it comes to money,” said panelist Dhante Aguirre, a recent graduate of the University of Oklahoma.
Being able to budget and handle personal as well as college finances would be of benefit, the panelists said, and they added the one, short course buried in government classes at the high school level may not be enough for some.
But college, while daunting, is navigable, and students were encouraged to take advantage of orientations, take their time, ask questions and don’t be afraid to ask for help.
“Everybody's willing to help you,” Smith said. “Just ask.”
Getting Upward Bound
The hundreds of Upward Bound programs in the nation mainly are tied to colleges, McCoy said, but that doesn’t mean high schools don’t have a role in the process.
“The high schools are our biggest supporters, and the counselors and staff there know about us, and we work very closely with them,” McCoy said. “In a way we kind of … we do what the high school counselors wish they had the time to do when they have 250 students per counselor. They can't get as intense as we can with 62 members who are determined to go to college.”
In addition to academics, which students must maintain to remain in the program, Upward Bound provides strong financial support during the students’ senior years to ensure they have done all they can to ensure success.
“To get into the program you have to have a 2.5 GPA, at least,” McCoy said. “… I’m going to brag now on our students, the majority of them have at least a 3.0 or higher and almost 85% of them have a 4.0 or higher.
“And then Kim just works exclusively with the seniors ... to make sure they have done everything they need to do to find the money to get to enter the college, and she helps them choose the college that they want to go to based on what what we know about them and what they have told us their expectations are.”
That doesn’t always result in more NOC Enid students, but a lot of the local Upward Bound members may attend the local college their first years because they are familiar with the campus due to the program affiliation and because it is more affordable.
But it doesn’t matter where the students go, McCoy said, as long as the end result is college.
“College isn’t for everyone, but for us (at Upward Bound) it is.”
More information
Those interested in the program can contact Ian Layne, staff assistant and education specialist with Upward Bound at NOC Enid, at ian.layne@nocenid.edu or (580) 977-2756, or talk to their schools’ counselors.
Students can join the summer after their 8th grade year, which is ideal, McCoy said, so they can take advantage of the full program throughout their high school years.
