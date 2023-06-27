ENID, Okla. — The Upward Bound program marked the beginning of Anthony Carranza’s success.
But it didn’t end there.
Carranza, a senior at Oklahoma City University, has been elected OCU’s student body president. The Enid native’s pursuit of leadership opportunities didn’t slow over summer break, and he is spending his summer in California as an intern at the University of California Merced in the Student Success and Experience program.
Carranza’s sights have been set on success since high school. Carranza participated in Youth Leadership Greater Enid, was senior class vice president and was part of Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s Upward Bound program.
But before high school, Carranza’s path to success was not as defined as it later became.
“Back then, I didn’t know what college was,” Carranza said. “I heard about it. I knew people went, but you know, being first generation, I didn’t have people in my circle telling me ‘Oh, college is important. This is why they go, this is what you can do.’”
That changed when Erin McCoy, of NOC’s Upward Bound program, gave a presentation to Carranza’s eighth-grade class at Longfellow Middle School. McCoy discussed the importance of college and why students should consider pursuing higher education and utilizing the mentorship provided by Upward Bound.
Carranza joined Upward Bound, where even in a room full of bright minds and future leaders, he stood out.
“There was no doubt in my mind, ever, that Anthony would not be a success in college,” McCoy said.
Carranza proved McCoy’s prediction’s accuracy through his outstanding achievements in college and high school. Although McCoy believed in Carranza from the beginning, Carranza described himself as a shy kid who struggled with anxiety in high school.
Carranza credited his swim coach, Lyndsay Watts, with helping him become a resilient, adaptable individual. Sports always have been at the center of Carranza’s life, whether he was swimming or running.
Carranza said Watts’ encouragement sparked his interest in working in sports, and he began touring colleges in pursuit of a college cross country career. After touring colleges across the state, OCU’s cross country coach invited him on a tour.
Carranza said OCU was not on his radar, but he accepted the invitation regardless.
“And then once I got there, I literally got out of my car and stepped on the grass, and I was like, ‘This is where I belong,’” Carranza said. “‘This is where I need to be.’ I don’t even see anything yet at that point. I was just like, ‘Nope, this is it.’ I just got that little, I guess, spark, or that light switch.”
Carranza began his time at OCU as a musical theater and vocal performance major, but was plagued with insecurity over his choice.
He wondered: Would this major pay the bills? Should he pursue something different?
“I had a lot of self doubt, just impostor syndrome,” Carranza said. “I was like, ‘I don’t belong here. Like, this was too much for me. There’s no one that looks like me.’”
Carranza switched his major to molecular biology, to biomedical science, to sports science and finally human performance with a minor in business entrepreneurship.
Looking back on his experience, Carranza offered advice to incoming college freshmen: “There’s people that get paid to do the things that you want to do. You don’t have to be a doctor. You don’t have to be a lawyer. You don’t have to be a politician, or whatever it may be. You know, I feel like not just kids in Enid, but really anywhere. It’s like, people don’t know all the various different career paths and just job opportunities that you can do with the passions that you have.”
After finishing his undergraduate studies, Carranza said he plans to get his master’s degree and hopes to pursue a career in sports after college.
“I just want to give people the experiences that they are wanting to have, as well as change their lives so that they come out as better people than they were before,” Carranza said.
Carranza said the skills he gained from Upward Bound played a huge role in where he is today.
Carranza said not a lot of kids know about Upward Bound, although many kids should be a part of it. Upward Bound provides mentorship and guidance for students considering going to college.
Upward Bound, which is hosted at Northern Oklahoma College, gives high schoolers the opportunity to grow comfortable on a college campus, even if NOC is not their final destination.
“As long as you put in the work, because they’ll meet you 50% of the way, as long as you meet them the other 50 (percent),” Carranza said.
