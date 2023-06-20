ENID, Okla. — Kevin Warner joined an elite group within United Parcel Service on Friday morning, becoming just one of several thousand individuals who have had no vehicle accidents for 25 years or more.
Warner, who’s a longtime UPS employee, joined the company’s Circle of Honor and was recognized for his yearslong, safe-driving achievement on June 16, 2023.
“I’m overwhelmed,” he said of the recognition.
In 2023, UPS inducted approximately 1,205 new members into the COH — eight from Oklahoma — and there are more than 10,000 individuals in the COH in total.
As a group, the COH members have driven a combined 15 billion miles.
Brent Martinez, UPS’ Center Manager over Enid, Woodward and Guymon, said Warner drives the regular UPS package vehicles and an 18-wheeler, too, and has had no accidents while driving either one over the last 25 years.
It was unknown exactly how many miles Warner, whose route now is in Alva, has driven throughout his UPS career, but Martinez said on Friday alone, Warner drove 230 miles round-trip.
“That adds up quick, and you can only imagine what that number is over 25 years,” Martinez said.
Local officials joined UPS on Friday to recognize Warner, including City Manager Jerald Gilbert, Enid Police Department Capt. Gary Fuxa and Garfield County’s Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa.
Gilbert read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor David Mason, declaring June 16, 2023, as Kevin Warner 25 Years Accident Free Day in Enid.”
Both Gary and Ryan Fuxa, who each presented Warner with a safe-driving certificate and a patch on behalf of their respective departments, said having a yearslong, accident-free and safe-driving record is a great and unusual accomplishment.
“That’s just a phenomenal accomplishment, especially when you take into account the number of vehicles that are on the roads and the different driving conditions, as well as animals,” Gary Fuxa said, adding that he hopes other drivers will take notice and try to follow suit. “So, it’s an amazing accomplishment we felt needed to be recognized.
“When you think about all of the different stops UPS drivers make and starting back up again each time — I find that an amazing accomplishment to make it 25 years without an accident,” Ryan Fuxa said. “So, we just wanted to come out and thank (Warner) for putting safety first, because that’s what he has done for the community — put safety first.”
Warner, who also received a new UPS jacket and hat commemorating the accomplishment, shared his secret to driving safely for so many years — paying attention.
“Sometimes, I spend more time looking in the ditches for any animals coming onto the road than I do on the road,” he said with a chuckle. “But really, just look out for everybody else on the road and stay off your phones.”
Martinez said the achievement in safe driving is an accomplishment and that safe driving in general is a top priority at UPS, which has invested $343 million into safety in general.
“UPS’ motto is, ‘The most important stop,’” he said. “There are many stops throughout the day — millions throughout the country — but ‘the most important stop’ is for our drivers to get back home to their families.”
