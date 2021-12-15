ENID, Okla. — Scattered damage was reported across Enid on Wednesday due to wind gust reaching nearly 60 mph.
The Holidays on Ice outdoor ice skating rink suffered damage when one of its walls was blown over.
Natalie Rapp, executive director of Main Street Enid, said Thursday morning that the walls were fixed overnight, and as long as the ice continues to freeze, Holidays on Ice will open from 3-9 p.m. on Thursday.
Mike Honigsberg, certified director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management, said the Mesonet weather-recording site at Lahoma reported a gust of 58 mph in the early afternoon.
Firefighters in the area also responded to some grass fires, but they were handled quickly, Honigsberg said.
In Western Oklahoma, wind gusts were reported as high as 79 mph near Goodwell in the Panhandle.
Honigsberg said as a surface low pressure system in southeastern Colorado, which went across Kansas, moved out, a cold front was pushed into the area, shifting winds from the south-southwest to the north-northwest.
Signs around town were overturned, and a tree on Maple was uprooted. Some of the limbs and ornaments from The One’s Christ Tree blew away, though the Christmas tree itself stayed intact.
Rodney Brittain, CEO and managing partner of the Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Co. restaurant, 112 E. Cherokee, reported some damage to the bricks and flashing on the building, as well as damage to some under-porch lighting.
Elsewhere, grass fires were reported in the Panhandle and Southwest Oklahoma, and several train cars were blown over near Carmen. No injuries were reported.
U.S. 412 near Guymon was closed for a time due to heavy smoke and poor visibility, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
In Canton, Kerri M. Pearson-Carson reported the carport at her house blew from the back yard to the front, putting a hole in her roof.
A semi also was reported to have blown off the road near Bouse Junction in Major County. U.S. 412 was closed for more than an hour, while the semi-trailer was righted, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The driver of the truck, Joshua Adam Owens, 41, of Oklahoma City, was admitted to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid in stable condition with head, trunk and leg injuries.
The accident happened at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 412 about one mile east of the junction with U.S. 281.
According to an OHP report, Owens was driving a 2015 Volvo truck east on U.S. 412 when he encountered severe crosswind and overturned, going off the road and coming to rest on the driver's side. Owen was pinned for more than an hour before being freed by Fairview Fire Department.
Wind speeds began decreasing in the evening, Hongisberg said.
Thursday’s forecast includes temperatures in the 50s and lower wind speeds.
“We’ll have north winds — about 5 to 15 mph, and there could be some gusts around 20 mph, but nothing like today,” Honigsberg said.
