ENID, Okla. — The Enid area saw thunderstorms, freezing rain and snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Weather conditions prompted some schools, including Enid Public Schools, to close and others to delay classes or go to a remote-virtual learning platform for the day.
Rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet are forecasted to continue throughout the morning, with a slight chance of snow before noon and 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists expect 1-3 inches of snow or sleet, according to NWS. The Mesonet weather-recording site in Lahoma has recorded .58 of an inch of precipitation.
Road conditions throughout the state can be found at
Closings for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2021, are listed below:
• Aline-Cleo Springs Public Schools is closed
• Alva Public Schools is closed
• Autry Technology Center closed Thursday evening
• Billings Public Schools is closed
• Burlington Public Schools will have virtual-remote learning
• Canton Public Schools is closed
• Cherokee Public Schools will have virtual-remote learning
• Chisholm Public Schools is closed
• Covington-Douglas Public Schools is closed
• Cowboy Driving in Enid and Woodward is closed
• Deer Creek-Lamont Public Schools is closed
• Emmanuel Christian School is closed
• Enid News & Eagle office will be open but newspaper delivery could be delayed. E-edition is at enidnews.com.
• Enid First United Methodist is closed
• Fort Supply Public Schools is closed
• Garber Public Schools is closed
• Hennessey Public Schools is closed
• Hillsdale Christian School buses will run an hour late
• Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools will have virtual-remote learning
• Leonardo's Children's Museum in Enid is closed
• Medford Public Schools is closed
• Northwest Tech Center in Alva and Fairview is closed
• Okeene Public Schools will have virtual-remote learning
• Oklahoma Bible Academy will have virtual learning
• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools Public Schools will have virtual-remote learning
• Pond Creek-Hunter Public Schools will have virtual-remote learning
• Ringwood Public Schools is closed
• Seiling Public Schools is closed
• Sharon-Mutual Public Schools will have virtual-remote learning
• St. Joseph Catholic School in Enid is closed
• St. Paul's Lutheran School in Enid is closed
• Timberlake Public Schools is closed
• Vance Air Force Base will open at noon
• Waukomis Public Schools is closed
• Waynoka Public Schools will have remote-virtual learning
• Wheatheart Nutrition in Garber, Helena, Kingfisher and Meadows Point Enid, Ringwood, Watonga, Jet, Lamont are closed
This story is breaking and will be updated as information becomes available.
