ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Transit, Meadowlake Golf Course and the city's recycling center remained closed Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, due to inclement weather.
No public buses or vans will operate, and while the course remains closed, the clubhouse and pro shop are open, according to a press release from the city.
Road conditions and the area around these entities will be assessed daily, and updates will come as needed.
The release called on Enid residents to be patient and expect delays in solid waste services this week as the community experiences extreme weather conditions.
City of Enid utility maintenance crews were performing an emergency main repair Tuesday morning, prompting a water outage on 21st from Oak to Pine. Water in that area is anticipated to be restored by 4 p.m., according to a release.
A second water outage was reported on Adams from Oxford to Harvard. The city anticipated restoring water by 9 p.m.
Voters can cast their ballots in today's city commissioner elections until 7 p.m., and the city urged motorists to drive with extreme caution to polling locations in Wards 3, 4 and 6.
