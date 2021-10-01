WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Waukomis Elementary School evacuated its students for a time Friday, due to "a potential gas leak" in the building, according to a social media report on the district's Facebook page.
"Parents-At this time we have evacuated the elementary school because of a possible gas leak in the building," according to the post, which was made around 12:15 p.m. "ONG (Oklahoma Natural Gas) has been dispatched and we will keep you informed when we find out something. No students or staff are in danger. As soon as we hear something we will pass on that information to you."
About an hour later, the district reported the all-clear, again via its Facebook page.
"ONG located the problem and we have been given the all clear to resume class," the post states.
A comment on the original post said the school has followed the instructions of ONG, personnel for which are on the scene evaluating the situation.
The superintendent is handling the situation and was not available for comment, according to staff at the high school building. His office is in the elementary building, according to staff.
