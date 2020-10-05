City of Enid is asking residents to conserve water after a contractor damaged a 30-inch water line that serves a significant portion in Enid, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
Gilbert said he didn’t know how long repair work is going to take beyond "several days," or how much the reduction will be.
The city was notified Monday that a primary water supply line from the Ames/Drummond well fields was damaged.
The damage is currently being accessed by crews and is causing a reduction in the amount of water that is able to be provided to the city.
The Ames/Drummond well fields supply grater than half of the water for the city of Enid and many surrounding areas, Gilbert said. The city also receives supplies from a 42-inch line from Cleo/Ringwood well fields.
Due to the reduction, the city is asking utility customers to conserve water as much as possible until the damaged water line is repaired. Major processing companies have also been notified, Gilbert said.
Gilbert suggested citizens can conserve by curbing usage and not watering.
