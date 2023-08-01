ENID, Okla. — City of Enid crews will paint streets throughout the city starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Streets on tap to be painted include on Garland, from Rupe to Willow, on Tuesday; Oakwood, from Carrier to Longhorn Trace on Wednesday and Thursday; and Cleveland from Purdue to Fox on Friday, according to the city, which pointed out that the schedule is tentative and subject to change.
City official say motorists should drive with caution when following a paint vehicle and offered some traffic rules including not to pass the truck without guidance from paint crews, as it is a moving violation and puts crew workers at risk and avoid the paint, as it will transfer to tires and could damage cars affect the paint work.
Enid Police Department will be patrolling the moving work zones, according to the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.