ENID, Okla. — A Waller Middle School family recently learned two individuals on the same cruise ship they were aboard in late February and early March have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, according to Enid Public Schools.

The family received the information several days after returning from the cruise and after they had returned to their regular routines, including school and work. The family, which reported the information to the school Saturday night, has not tested positive for COVID-19 and there is no known evidence of direct exposure, according to an EPS release. The family members have placed themselves in self-quarantine but have not exhibited any symptoms of the virus either during the vacation cruise or currently, according to Enid schools.

Two government civilians employed at Vance Air Force Base placed themselves and their families in voluntary self-isolation Saturday after returning from a vacation aboard a cruise ship, according to a Vance press release Saturday evening. It is not known if the Waller and Vance announcements are related. Enid Public Schools cited privacy concerns when asked about the relationship and did not release more information. Vance AFB officials on Sunday said they did not know if they announcements are related.

Terri Schaefer, chief of public affairs at Vance, said Saturday evening neither employee is symptomatic of COVID-19 but are in isolation as a precautionary measure. They placed themselves in self-isolation as of 9 p.m Saturday.

Enid Public Schools has plans to deep-clean and disinfect areas and surfaces inside all district schools, including Waller. The district is on spring break.

"Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Garfield County, it is important to remain vigilant," the EPS release states. "Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community. If you have any questions about COVID-19, we encourage you to contact your medical provider or the Garfield County Health Department at 580-233-0650."

OSDH: Number of Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 increases to 7 The number of Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 has increased to seven, with two additional out-of-state residents testing positive in Oklahoma, according to the state health department.

Vance is in the process of communicating with Garfield County Health Department regarding screening processes for the families involved, according to the base's public affairs office.

“It is our goal to remain completely transparent as the COVID-19 situation evolves,” Schaefer said.

There have been seven cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, three in Tulsa County and one each in Jackson, Oklahoma, Cleveland and Payne counties, according to information from the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday morning. The person in Jackson County is an active duty Air Force member at Altus Air Force Base.

The CDC recommends the following best practices to help prevent the spread of this global pandemic:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Stay home when you are sick.

Keep children at home when they are sick, too. Unless additional guidance is given in the future, students should be fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication before returning to school.

Enid Public Schools has share the following links about the COVID-19 pandemic:

CDC Prevention & Treatment

CDC Travel Information

Talking to Children About COVID-19

The state health department website, with current numbers and information about Oklahoma cases can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.

The Enid News & Eagle coverage of the state cases and global pandemic can be found at https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.