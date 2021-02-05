COVINGTON, Okla. — A swarm of at least 12 earthquakes, including a magnitude 4.2 was centered in eastern Garfield County and felt by residents throughout the area Friday morning.
The quakes — about four miles east and 1.5 south of Covington and 21 miles southeast of Enid — started at about 10:17 a.m., with magnitudes 3.5 and a 3.7 shaking the region, respectively, about 40 seconds apart, according to U.S. Geological Survey. Both were between about 2.5 and 3.7 miles deep and centered in the same area.
About an hour later, two smaller quakes hit — a 2.3 at 11:27 a.m. and 2.6 at 11:29 a.m. — with the largest quake of the morning, a magnitude 4.2, centered in the same area at 11:48 a.m., according to USGS. It also was at a depth of 3.1 miles. Smaller quakes continued with a 2.6 at 11:59 a.m., a 2.2 at 12:03 p.m., a 2.3 at 12:14 p.m., a 1.5 at 12:44 p.m., a 1.9 at 1:12 p.m., a 2.1 at 1:59 p.m. and a 1.8 at 2:20 p.m.
The quakes were reportedly felt nearby and as far as downtown and western parts of Enid, according to posts on social media. One Covington resident said the earlier twin quakes knocked items from the walls of her home.
Oklahoma has in the past been the location of several earthquakes with the upsurge of oil and gas activity in the region starting prior to 2010. Temblors have decreased with action from Oklahoma Corporation Commission and practices undertaken by the industry to curtail wastewater injection in many places.
Matt Skinner, spokesman for Oklahoma Corporation Commission, said the agency's induced seismicity panel is reviewing the situation to determine what actions, if any, need to be taken.
In 2020, there were only 36 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3.0 throughout the state, with 16 of those in Northwest Oklahoma.
