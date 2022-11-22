LACEY, Okla. — The suspect in the execution-style murders of four people at a marijuana grow operation near Lacey has been arrested in Miami Beach, Fla.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an email released Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, 2022, that the man, Wu Chen, 45, was arrested just after 4 p.m. central time without incident by Miami Beach (Fla.) Police Department officers.
Chen was arrested on an OSBI warrant after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, according to OSBI. He was transported to Miami-Dade County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma to face charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill.
Assisting OSBI with this investigation were the U.S. Marshals Western District Task Force, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office, Hennessey Police Department and Miami Beach Police Department.
Earlier in the day, OSBI released more details regarding the quadruple homicide that occurred Sunday night.
According to the OSBI press release, a man, now identified at Chen, entered a building on a marijuana grow operation on North 2760 Road, which is just north of Lacey and west of Hennessey, at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Several employees were inside the building at the time, and the suspect was inside the building for a significant amount of time before the executions began, according to OSBI.
Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded in reference to a hostage situation and, upon arrival, found it had turned deadly.
Three men and one woman — all Chinese nationals — were executed, and an additional victim — also a Chinese national — was wounded and flown via helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital, the release states.
Because of a significant language barrier, next-of-kin notification was pending Tuesday.
Based on the investigation thus far, OSBI states this does not appear to be a random incident.
On Monday, OSBI Capt. Stan Florence had said it was believed the suspect was familiar with the victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.