ENID, Okla. — Severe thunderstorms packing winds in excess of 60 mph blew through Enid and the surrounding area early morning Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, knocking power out to hundreds of customers in the city and causing minor damage.
Most of those who were without electricity were back online by Tuesday afternoon, said Aaron Cooper, manager of corporate communications with OG&E. As of 5 p.m., there were fewer than 10 customers without power.
Across Oklahoma, nearly 2,000 customers were without electricity, according to the System Watch website for OG&E, but it was having software issues and showing an inflated number, at least for Enid, Cooper said. He there were more than 600 without power during the height of the outages.
Cooper said "general storm damage," such as lines affected by wind and tree limbs, was the cause of the outages specific to Enid.
The leading edge of the system blew into Enid around 1:30 a.m. with strong winds and heavy rain. The Mesonet weather-recording site at Breckinridge registered a 58 mph gust, while the near Marshall recorded a 63 mph gust. The Mesonet site near Cherokee registered a 57 mph gust.
Mike Honigsberg, Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management director, said his office on the south end of the fairgrounds, 226 W. Oxford, recorded a wind gust of 58 mph.
"When we get those kind of wind gusts that doesn't mean that in between someone didn't get 70 to 80 mph winds," he said.
He said he has had a few reports of damage from the wind, such as fences and tree damage. Jumbo Foods East sustained some damage to its facade that was being repaired Tuesday morning.
Honigsberg said anyone wanting to report damage can email him at mike.honigsberg@gcem.org or use the app — search Garfield County EM.
He was following the National Weather Service alerts and watching the storm bow out on radar overnight and said he knew it would pack a punch when the winds struck. Warnings were sent out through NWS, on the GCEM app and on social media.
Higher winds were sustained after the initial gust front moved through, he confirmed, adding was a chance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that another weather event could move through the area. NWS put the chances at 20%.
Honigsberg said the heat dome will settle back over the Enid area and Northwest Oklahoma toward the end of the week, and probably lower the storm and rain chances.
The forecast for Wednesday calls for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then skies would be mostly cloudy. Highs are expected in the upper-80s. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the week, 20-30% from Thursday night through Monday.
The Breckinridge Mesonet weather recording site, about 10 miles east of Enid, recorded .73 of an inch of rain overnight. The site near Fairview recorded 1.45 inches, with .96 of an in recorded at Marshall.
There has been 2.13 inches of rain in the last four days and 6.2 inches in the last month at Breckinridge, one of two Mesonet sites in Garfield County. The other, south of Lahoma, has recorded 1.57 and 4.53 inches, respectively.
