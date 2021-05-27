ENID, Okla. — Severe thunderstorms that moved through Northwest Oklahoma on Thursday caused some tree damage in Kingfisher County, while also prompting tornado and flash flood warnings.
A severe thunderstorm that prompted the tornado warning just after 1 p.m. in Kingfisher County caused some wind damage, but emergency officials say they have no confirmation of a funnel touching down.
Steve Loftis, Kingfisher County emergency management director, said there were tree limbs down and tree damage in Dover, including a tree down on a house but no damage was done to the home.
He said he was coming in to the area at the time, but “everything was wrapped up in rain,” so he did not see any funnel or tornado on the ground.
The storm moved through the area shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday and the tornado warning was issued by National Weather Service at 1:14. It expired at 1:53 p.m., said Loftis, who was continuing to survey the area in and around Dover at 2:30 p.m.
Storms did produce heavy rainfall in the county, which prompted the NWS to issue a flash flood warning. Loftis said he only heard reports of minor flooding at 9th and Broadway in Kingfisher. No homes or businesses were threatened, he said.
The Oklahoma Mesonet weather recording site reported 1.26 inches of rainfall fell in the Kingfisher area in an hour Thursday afternoon, according to the NWS flood warning, and up to 2 inches of rain had fallen over parts of the warned area.
Parts of Garfield, Major and Noble counties also were included in a flash flood warning Thursday. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain had fallen in areas, according to NWS, which could impact small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.
Later Thursday, additional flash flood warnings were issued as the storms moved into the Oklahoma City metro area.
The Enid area could get a reprieve from the rain for a couple of days, before strong rain chances return Sunday.
Today should be partly sunny and mild, according to NWS. The high is expected to be around 72.
Saturday should be mostly sunny, also with a high around 72. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night, according to NWS, while showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday, Sunday night and Monday.
Rain chances Tuesday through Thursday range from 30% to 50%, according to NWS.
