Fourth of July weekend saw several people injured in various motorcycle crashes in Northwest Oklahoma.
Two Enid residents were injured after a motorcycle they were riding hit a deer early Monday morning in Garfield County.
Driver Michael D. Rodgers, 47, and passenger Casey Lynn Midas, 44, both sustained head, arm and leg injuries and were taken by Miller EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Rodgers was admitted in stable condition, while Midas was then transferred, again by Miller EMS, to OU Health Center, where she was admitted in critical condition, according to OHP.
At about 1:40 a.m. Monday, Rodgers struck a deer that had run into the roadway with his 2002 Harley Davidson heading east on Breckenridge Road, about 3 miles west of Garber and .3 miles west of 162nd.
According to OHP, no helmets were worn, and the condition of the driver was apparently normal.
On Sunday afternoon, a man from Kiowa, Kan., was critically injured after he ran into another man from Kiowa as the two were riding motorcycles on an Alfalfa County road.
Alexander Kuhr, 30, was taken to Kiowa District Hospital in Kiowa before being transported by helicopter to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, where he was admitted in critical condition with leg, arm, head and internal and external trunk injuries.
At around 3:15 p.m., Kuhr and Jeremy Stewart, 35, were both northbound passing a disabled car on the roadside of county road 580, 5 miles north of Burlington, according to OHP.
Stewart had slowed his 2007 Suzuki, while Kuhr turned in to look at the car and struck Stewart’s motorcycle from behind with his 2007 Yamaha.
Kuhr was not wearing his helmet, according to OHP, while Stewart, who was wearing a helmet, was not injured in the collision.
Both drivers’ conditions were reported apparently normal.
