ENID, Okla. — Enid will become more of a staple in the renewable energy industry following an announcement Tuesday, July 27, 2022, by Renew Energy Maintenance that it will construct a facility to remanufacture wind turbine drive trains here.
The facility, which will be located at 201 S. Raleigh in the former Chesterfield Cylinder building, will bring up to 90 new jobs to Enid once it is at full capacity.
The facility will perform service on the turbines on-site, as opposed to transporting the turbines to and from a facility. It also be hold the largest capacity in North America based on the size of the turbines that will be serviced.
"We're going to try and keep everything in-house," Travis Harkins, chief operating officer of Renew Energy, said in a press release. "The only thing that I would say would be off-site is the transportation to and from, and that will be through Global Specialized Services, our sister company. They will provide the transportation for us and then our other sister site, Transportation Partners and Logistics, will provide the logistics and the material handling for us."
Enid's location as a hub of renewable energy, especially wind energy, provides a strategic benefit with the remanufacturing facility in the same area. As a central location near wind projects and wind farms, having the facility in Enid will allow the facility to service multiple asset owners, according to the release.
"Enid's in a great location because we've got the largest population center, which means the largest workforce center, out in this wind energy corridor," said Lisa Powell, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance, "and with our transportation network of highways, we just have a lot of the components they will need to be successful here."
The size of the facility also is seen as a benefit. Renew's remanufacturing facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, holds a capacity of three megawatts, while the Enid capacity will more than double that at seven megawatts.
Construction and remodeling of the current building will take place immediately to accommodate the needs of the facility. Powell said there is a need for the company to order some large equipment, which she said could take up to a year to arrive. The facility opening hinges on when that equipment is on-site.
When the facility is at full capacity, it is estimated more than 90 jobs of multiple experience levels will be added to the Enid economy.
“We’re going to have jobs ranging from entry-level labor positions all the way up through engineering and management,” Harkins said in the release. “Obviously, with engineering and management, those are jobs that require some schooling, but then there’s also the technical side. There are going to be several skilled labor positions that are not only experience-based but also trade school-based.”
Harkins said in addition to the added jobs, it also expands the renewable energy sector in what is seen as a wave of the future.
"It’s a new sector in regards to the energy market right now as well,” Harkins said in the release. “Instead of being in oil and gas, it’s bringing in renewables. And renewables are going to be around for quite some time; it’s the fastest growing industry in energy right now."
Enid was in competition for other locations for the site of the remanufacturing facility. With the area already being a hub of renewable energy, it could create more opportunities for similar facilities in the future.
"We're real excited they've chosen Enid," Powell said. "It should create a ripple effect, in my estimation, for additional locations for other manufacturing facilities to support the renewable energy industry."
With the addition of what are expected to be high-paying jobs brought to town, Powell said it has an effect on the entire community and economy as a whole. She also said these are the types of jobs that are great for expanding the economy.
"Manufacturing jobs, particularly manufacturers who export their product outside of the community or the state, are the type of company that helps generate wealth in the community," Powell said. "Because they sell their products outside of the state and that money comes into our community as new money to the area. That, at a high macroeconomic level, is why manufacturers are the ideal way to grow the economy."
Enid City Commission created tax increment finance district as an incentive to bring Renew here. Under the agreement, the company would receive a roughly $500,000 rebate, using 65% of generated TIF revenue, to cover the state’s inventory tax.
