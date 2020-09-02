ENID, Okla. — Two projects will impact drivers in Enid.
A portion of the 2700 block of West Cherokee will be closed for about two weeks to allow contractors to complete concrete repairs, according to the city of Enid.
The work began on Wednesday, a city press release stated.
In addition, Maple at 16th will be closed for installation of a new waterline beginning Thursday.
Maple will be closed to through traffic for approximately two days.
