ENID, Okla. — Most of Northern Oklahoma residents, including thousands in Enid, had power restored by Saturday afternoon following storms that swept through the area early Friday morning.
More than 18,000 OG&E Electric Services customers, including more than 5,000 in Enid, and other customers from area cooperatives, including Cimarron Electric, were affected by the power outages statewide, with some waiting more than 24 hours for restoration.
There still were 57 OG&E customers in Enid without power as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the company’s outage website. The site does not state when the customers lost power.
Early morning thunderstorms surged across Northwest Oklahoma early Friday, downing trees, power poles and small outside structures, while also damaging roofs. OG&E's David Kimmel, with corporate communications, said Enid was one of the areas hardest hit by the storms.
City of Enid officials said storm damage cleanup will begin Monday. Residents can pile storm damage limbs at their residential curb side for pickup. Cleanup effort is expected to last two weeks.
According to the National Weather Service in Norman, thunderstorms and severe weather are possible throughout the coming week, with forecasts predicting up to 4 inches of rain could fall in the Enid area.
NWS calls for a 20% chance of rain Sunday, with the possibility rising to 50% Sunday night and 70% on Monday. Rain chances go down to 40% Monday night and then 50% on Tuesday. There is a chance of rain every day through Friday, according to NWS.
