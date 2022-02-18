ENID, Okla. — Police have identified a clerk who was killed in a robbery at Maine Street Mini Mart, 1602 E. Maine, in the early morning hours Friday.

Kristopher Osburn, 34, was shot around 2:24 a.m. and found dead at the scene by responding Enid Police Department officers, according to police.

A person fueling a vehicle called 911 after seeing three men enter the store and then hearing gunshots at the store, according to Enid police.

Officers arrived to find Osburn dead and the store robbed. Detectives were called to the scene and were investigating. Police have not yet released any information regarding potential suspects.

Police do not believe the shooting is related to any other past deadly shootings at the store.

+3 Family holds onto hope 11 years after store clerk's murder After 11 years of advocating for her brother’s case, Debbie Johnson said she’s running out of things to say that might make someone come forward.

Danial Glen Johnson was shot and killed in 2010 during a late-night robbery at Maine Street Mini Mart. The murder remains unsolved.

Sirrikii M. Perry, 29, was killed in 2007 as he sat in a car at Maine Street Mini Mart. Jeremiah “Jeremy” Daniel Jamieson pleaded guilty to the shooting death and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Anyone with information about this or any crime can call police at (580) 242-700 or text 847411 and the keyword EPDTIP. The case number for the shotting is 2022-1347.

This story is breaking and more information will be added as it becomes available.