VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be investigating an accident that claimed the life a subcontractor at Vance Air Force Base on Monday, base officials confirmed Tuesday.
The worker who died was identified Tuesday evening by thyssenkrupp Elevator as one of its employees.
“We are deeply saddened to share that one of our beloved thyssenkrupp Elevator team members, Taylor Lewis, passed away on Monday, April 27, due to injuries sustained on a jobsite at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma," company representative Dennis Van Milligen wrote to the News & Eagle. "We do not have any further details about the accident, but are in close contact with Taylor’s family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”
Facebook pages for several chapters of the International Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC) indicate the incident occurred late Monday afternoon while Lewis was working on an elevator job with his mechanic.
"The mechanic went to his vehicle and upon his return, found Brother Lewis unresponsive in the pit," read a post shared by several IUEC local chapters.
The post stated Lewis was a second-year apprentice in IUEC Local 63 of Oklahoma City, was 26 years old and was unmarried with no children.
Vance public affairs and Milligen declined to provide further details of the incident, as it is under investigation. The public affairs office did say thyssenkrupp was contracted to perform work on elevators on the base, but more details about the extent of the work were not immediately available.
Terri Schaefer, Vance public affairs chief, said OSHA will be the investigating authority for the incident, and is expected to begin its work Wednesday morning. OSHA public affairs was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Civilian employees and contractors make up almost half the workforce at Vance and provide the majority of support functions. In his 2019 State of the Base address, 71st Flying Training Wing commander Col. Corey Simmons said about 2,500 people work at the base, including 275 civilian employees, 900 contractors and 1,282 enlisted airmen and officers, about 550 of whom are student pilots.
The umbrella contract for support services at Vance Air Force Base currently is held by ASRC Federal Communications, which won the roughly $190 million five-year contract in 2016.
ASRC provides operations and maintenance services, including installation engineering; transportation; inventory and supply management; communications; and the fire department both on base and at Kegelman Air Force Auxiliary Field near Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge in Alfalfa County.
Contractors and subcontractors also perform a wide variety of infrastructure maintenance and upgrade projects on base.
