VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be investigating an accident that claimed the life a subcontractor at Vance Air Force Base on Monday, base officials confirmed Tuesday.
A post on the Vance Air Force Base Facebook page Monday evening stated a subcontractor had been "seriously injured" and "did require air evacuation to an increased level of care." The 71st Flying Training Wing public affairs office confirmed Tuesday the injured subcontractor had died.
Vance public affairs declined to provide any other information on the incident or the worker who died, deferring all comment to the subcontracting company. The public affairs office provided an email address for a representative with ThyssenKrupp, a company contracted to perform work on elevators on the base. The ThyssenKrupp contact was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.
Terri Schaefer, Vance public affairs chief, said OSHA will be the investigating authority for the incident, and is expected to begin its work Wednesday morning. OSHA public affairs was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Civilian employees and contractors make up almost half the workforce at Vance and provide the majority of support functions. In his 2019 State of the Base address, 71st Flying Training Wing commander Col. Corey Simmons said about 2,500 people work at the base, including 275 civilian employees, 900 contractors and 1,282 enlisted airmen and officers, about 550 of whom are student pilots.
The umbrella contract for support services at Vance Air Force Base currently is held by ASRC Federal Communications, which won the roughly $190 million five-year contract in 2016.
ASRC provides operations and maintenance services, including installation engineering; transportation; inventory and supply management; communications; and the fire department both on base and at Kegelman Air Force Auxiliary Field near Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge in Alfalfa County.
Contractors and subcontractors also perform a wide variety of infrastructure maintenance and upgrade projects on base. One of the largest such projects currently underway is an upgrade to the base’s power distribution grid to better withstand Oklahoma weather.
The Air Force funded an $8 million project in fiscal year 2018 to place the base’s power lines underground and to upgrade the system’s circuitry. Vance reported that project about 71% complete in February, with an expected completion date in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.