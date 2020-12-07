ENID, Okla. — The number of new COVID-19 cases varied widely in Northwest Oklahoma Monday, from a gain of three in Garfield County to 101 in Alfalfa County, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Oklahoma gained 1,903 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, with 15 new deaths reported by OSDH.
The .9% increase statewide took the overall total to 218,389 COVID-19 cases, with 31,742 of those active, an increase of 94, and 184,736 recovered, including 1,794 since Sunday’s data, according to OSDH.
Helena led the area in the number of new cases, a single-day increase of 101, as cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center have been rising since last week, according to information reported on the Department of Corrections Website.
DOC reported the Helena correctional facility had 59 cases on Nov. 30, with that number falling to seven on Dec. 1 and rising back to 78 on Thursday and 161 on Friday. Monday’s data on the website showed JCCC with 160 inmates positive for the virus.
The number of inmates in Oklahoma with COVID-19 rose by 69 to 511 on Friday, with 183 COVID-19-positive DOC employees, according to the DOC website.
Elsewhere in Northwest Oklahoma, there were 71 COVID-19-positive inmates at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center, in Alva. There were no cases listed at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center, in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 160 and 737, respectively, at James Crabtree and 71 and 37 at Bill Johnson, according to the DOC website.
OSDH daily update
There have been 1,911 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Fourteen of the deaths were listed by the OSDH on Monday. Those in the 65 and older age group were a man and a woman from Oklahoma County, men from Carter, Cleveland, LeFlore, McClain, Okfuskee and Payne counties and a Cherokee County woman. Deaths in the 50-64 age group were women from Cherokee, Muskogee, Oklahoma counties and a Roger Mills County man. The death of a Okmulgee County man in the 36-49 age group also was reported.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 422 to 13,371 over the weekend, OSDH reported Monday morning. Of those, 1,698 were hospitalized as of Monday, an increase of 11 over Friday, with 469 of those in intensive care, a decrease of three, according to the OSDH Monday evening Executive Report.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 5% and medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide, with a 97% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. There were 823 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
In Enid Monday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 18 COVID-19-positive patients and three COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 17 patients and one death.
Garfield County gained three new cases Monday for a total of 4,277 with 528 active, a single-day decrease of 36, and 3,712 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those, 3,864 cases have been in Enid, with 464 active, a decrease of 30, and 3,367 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday also included 101 in Alfalfa, 20 in Major, 16 in Noble, six each in Blaine and Woodward, three in Grant, two in Woods and one in Kingfisher, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 114,793 Oklahoma women and 103,485 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Monday. There were 111 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,002 in the 0-4 age group, 22,607 in the 5-17 age group, 71,384 in the 18-35 age group, 47,565 in the 36-49 age group, 41,375 in the 50-64 age group and 31,442 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,911 deaths in the state, 1,544 have been 65 and older and 290 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.97% of the total. There have been 59 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 17 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,080, than women, 830, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday, Dec. 7.
Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 334 in Oklahoma; 289 in Tulsa; 132 in Cleveland; 68 in Rogers; 52 in Creek; 50 in Washington; 47 in McCurtain; 39 each in Comanche and Delaware; 38 in Wagoner; 37 each in Garfield and Muskogee; 35 each in Canadian and Jackson; 34 in Caddo; 28 in LeFlore; 26 each in Kay and Lincoln; 25 each in Bryan, Okmulgee and Ottawa; 23 each in Grady, Payne and Pottawatomie; 21 each in Mayes and Pittsburg; 19 each in McClain, Osage and Stephens; 18 each in Custer and Garvin; 17 in Beckham; 16 in Carter; 15 each in Pontotoc and Okfuskee; 14 in Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh and Texas; 12 in Seminole; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Kiowa and Woodward; seven each in Haskell, Kingfisher and Tillman; six each in Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston and Nowata; four each in Choctaw, Cotton, Latimer, Logan, Marshall, Major and Noble; three each in Craig and Woods; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Coal, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Dewey and Love.{/span}{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}Northwest Oklahoma{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• Woodward with 2,049 cases, 1,839 recovered, 202 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• Kingfisher with 1,024 cases, 889 recovered, 128 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• Woods with 668 cases, 510 recovered, 155 active and three deaths from Alva.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• Noble with 649 cases, 504 recovered, 141 active and four deaths, including a Billings man.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• Major with 592 cases, 473 recovered, 115 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• Alfalfa with 527 cases, 357 recovered and 169 active and one death, a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• Blaine with 478 cases, 367 recovered, 109 active and two deaths, both from Canton.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• Grant with 238 cases, 203 recovered, 30 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}In Enid, there have been 1,830 cases, with 1,608 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,988 cases, with 1,715 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 25 cases with 22 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at {span class=”s2”}https://www.unitedstateszip{/span} {span class=”s2”}codes.org/{/span}.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxom.{/span}
