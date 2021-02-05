COVINGTON, Okla. — Responding to a swarm of at least 16 earthquakes — including one measuring magnitude 4.2 — in the Covington-Lucien area Tuesday, Oklahoma Corporation Commission has ordered disposal wells in the area to cease or reduce operations.
Disposal wells within three miles of the largest earthquake's epicenter have been ordered to cease operations, while wells from 3 to 10 miles of the epicenter must reduce volume to no more than 50% of the current 30-day average, according to an OCC news release.
The decision was made by OCC's Induced Seismicity Department. It is estimated the actions will reduce disposed volumes by about 9,000 barrels a day, according to OCC.
"Researchers are in broad agreement that disposal into the Arbuckle formation in parts of Oklahoma can raise risk of induced seismicity," said Matt Skinner, OCC spokesman. "Commission ISD directives since 2015 limiting or eliminating such disposal are among the actions credited with the sharp decrease in Oklahoma's seismicity rate since 2015.
The quakes — about four miles east and 1.5 south of Covington and 21 miles southeast of Enid — started at about 10:17 a.m., with magnitudes 3.5 and a 3.7 shaking the region, respectively, about 40 seconds apart, according to U.S. Geological Survey. Both were between about 2.5 and 3.7 miles deep and centered in the same area.
About an hour later, two smaller quakes hit — a 2.3 at 11:27 a.m. and 2.6 at 11:29 a.m. — with the largest quake of the morning, a magnitude 4.2, centered in the same area at 11:48 a.m., according to USGS. It also was at a depth of 3.1 miles. Smaller quakes continued with a 2.6 at 11:59 a.m.; a 2.2 at 12:03 p.m.; a 2.3 at 12:14 p.m.; a 1.5 at 12:44 p.m.; a 1.9 at 1:12 p.m.; a 2.1 at 1:59 p.m.; a 1.8 at 2:20 p.m.; a 1.5 at 3:59 p.m.; a 1.9 at 4:31 p.m.; a 1.7 at 4:36 p.m.; and a 1.7 at 5:08 p.m.
The quakes were reportedly felt nearby and as far as downtown and western parts of Enid, according to posts on social media. One Covington resident said the earlier twin quakes knocked items from the walls of her home.
Oklahoma has in the past been the location of several earthquakes with the upsurge of oil and gas activity in the region starting prior to 2010. Temblors have decreased with action from Oklahoma Corporation Commission and practices undertaken by the industry to curtail wastewater injection in many places.
In 2020, there were only 36 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3.0 throughout the state, with 16 of those in Northwest Oklahoma.
