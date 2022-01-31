MEDFORD, Okla. — Oklahoma Corporation Commission has responded to a magnitude 4.5 earthquake centered about 4.5 miles northwest of Medford, ordering three wastewater disposal wells to shut down and others to reduce volume.
The quake was felt in Enid and as far south as Oklahoma City and as east as Bixby, according to U.S. Geological Survey and social media posts.
The quake was recorded at 11:10 a.m. and was 4.9 miles deep, according to USGS.
It was the first quake of a magnitude greater than 4.0 felt in the state since a 4.1 west of Shattuck May 25 and the largest quake felt in Oklahoma since a magnitude 4.6 northwest of Lucien on April 7, 2018, according to the USGS.
There were no reports of damage, said Madelline Wheeler, Grant County Emergency Management director. She did say officials would check bridges close to the epicenter to make sure they were not damaged.
In response to the temblor, Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Induced Seismicity Department has directed three oil and gas wastewater disposal wells within 6 miles of the epicenter to shut down. Other wells within 10 miles of the epicenter will be restricted to an average volume of 500 barrels a day, according to an email sent by Matt Skinner, OCC public information manager.
On a News & Eagle Facebook post, commenters said they were shocked by the intensity and duration of the quake.
"I was on the couch," one commenter said. "Felt the couch shudder sideways and the floor felt like it was rumbling."
"Very powerful quake in Enid. It shook my whole house," one Enid resident said.
