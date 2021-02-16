ENID, Okla. — Another round of winter weather is expected to move into the state this afternoon, with Enid included in a zone forecasted by the National Weather Service to receive 4-6 inches of snow.
Clear skies will give way to clouds today, with the snowfall expected to come from southeast to northwest, according to the timing of the storm system forecasted by NWS.
The most likely time for snow to start falling in the Enid area is after 6 p.m., according to the NWS. Snow is likely to begin after 2 p.m. in the southwestern part of the state and move to the northwest.
Updated weather models as of just before noon show Enid and a large portion of Northwest Oklahoma in the 4-6 inches of snow zone forecasted by NWS. Most of far northwestern and northern Oklahoma is forecast to receive from 1-4 more inches of snow, according to the weather service.
Despite clear skies over the Enid area Tuesday morning, temperatures were dangerously low in the area. Enid’s temperatures was 1 degrees as of 10:30 a.m., with the Mesonet weather-recording station at Lahoma registering -1 degrees, with a “feels like” temperature of -15. Wind chills were forecast by NWS as low as -25 degrees in Northwest Oklahoma.
Roadways were snow/ice-packed and travel was being discouraged by local and state officials. Some businesses and organizations were closed due to the weather and power outages.
OG&E Electric Services started rolling blackouts Tuesday morning across the state to reduce demand on the system.
The service interruptions were ordered by the Southwest Power Pool. Enid, Woodward, Hennessey, Alva and Lahoma are included in the directive.
Service interruptions could last two hours, according to the electric company.
As a result, thousands were without power as of 10:30 a.m. in Northwest Oklahoma.
Tuesday’s high temperature for the Enid area is expected to stay in the single digits, but temperatures will slowly climb throughout the week.
Skies will remain cloudy Wednesday, with a high predicted to reach 15 in Enid, according to the NWS. Wind chill values will be as low as -1, with a light northeast wind.
Clear skies are forecast for the rest of the week, with highs of 19 on Thursday, 28 on Friday, 37 on Saturday and 41 Sunday, according to the NWS.
Lows will range from 5 on Wednesday to 23 on the weekend, according to the NWS forecast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.