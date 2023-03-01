National Weather Service investigators have identified at least 10 tornadoes hit Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
The number of tornadoes set a record for the state in the month of February, according to a report released Wednesday by Gary McManus, state climatologist with Oklahoma Climatological Survey. The previous record was six in 1975 and 2009. Records have been kept since 1950.
“At least 10 tornadoes were confirmed during the event, with that total almost guaranteed to creep higher with further investigation by National Weather Service personnel,” McManus wrote in his report.
Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management, said NWS determined straight-line winds caused the damage in the area of Cleveland and Norman Road, as well as the Hillsdale areas. The NWS meteorologist in charge of the Norman office was in Enid on Tuesday and said the damaging winds were in excess of 80 mph, Honigsberg said, and will be put in the database as “thunderstorm wind of 80-90 mph.”
At least three of the tornadoes Sunday were rated EF2, with wind speeds of 111-135 mph.
One hit the town of Cheyenne, in Roger Mills County, and killed one person while destroying at least five homes, McManus said.
The most destructive EF2 twister was on the ground for 27 miles from Goldsby through southeast Norman, reaching a width of 700 yards, according to McManus. Emergency management officials estimate 69 homes were damaged in Norman, with 40 of those destroyed, he said.
Apartment complexes housing University of Oklahoma students also were damaged in southeast Norman.
Twelve people in Norman were treated for minor injuries.
Another EF2 touched down just north of Shawnee and remained on the ground for 6 miles. That tornado, along with an EF1 that touched down near McCloud, damaged 47 homes in the McCloud and Shawnee areas.
In all, investigators have reported 55 injuries from the outbreak, according to McManus.
Other tornadoes were confirmed near Amorita, Erick, Hollis, Lone Wolf, Tuttle and western Oklahoma City. Numerous reports were made of straight-line winds exceeding 75 mph. The Oklahoma Mesonet site at Fittstown recorded a wind gust of 86 mph, and a media chase vehicle reported a wind gust of 111 mph near Hobart, McManus said.
The record tornado month for February is the third straight in Oklahoma.
“In astounding succession, December 2022 and January 2023 also broke their previous records with eight and five tornadoes, respectively,” McManus said. “That December-February preliminary total of 23 tornadoes — with that number almost certain to rise — obliterated the previous climatological winter record of seven, set back during the winters of 1974-75, 1975-76 and 2008-09. The 15 tornadoes during January and February also broke the previous record of seven from the first two months of 1975. The January-February long-term average number of tornadoes is 1, and the climatological winter average is 1.5.”
Parts of Oklahoma could be in store for more severe weather Thursday, with the highest threat in the southeast.
NWS forecasts showers likely in the Enid area Thursday into Friday morning.
