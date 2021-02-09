UPDATED: New Enid city commissioners elected; icy weather has varying effects on turnout

ENID, Okla. — Keith Siragusa, Whitney Roberts and Scott Orr will be joining Enid City Commission by May.
The three were elected to represent Wards 3, 4 and 6, respectively, on Tuesday, an election day that saw fewer voters go to the polls in Wards 3 and 4 but more in Ward 6.
All three winners had never run for or held political office before.
“Beyond humble is my first thought,” Roberts said Tuesday night. “(I’m) just very excited to start this journey and make some changes, and be a voice to everybody.”
She said getting the word out in the ward was her top priority to solve her constituents’ problems like road conditions and water pressure.
Roberts, a local business owner, defeated single-term Ward 4 City Commissioner Jonathan Waddell, the only incumbent in Tuesday’s city commission races.
Waddell, who was elected in 2017, received 36 votes, or 25.4%. Roberts won in a landslide victory, receiving 97 of the 142 votes, or 68.31%. Loyd Kaufman, Waddell’s other opponent, garnered nine total votes.
Waddell said he’d step down when Roberts says she’s ready to take office, to give her more time to prepare for budget discussions this summer. He said it definitely would be before she and the other winners are sworn in on May 3.
“I give all the congratulations to Whitney Roberts. I’ll definitely be praying she’s successful, and I’ll be doing anything I can to help,” Waddell said.
He said he’d planned on joining several city boards or help fundraise organizations he’d worked with as commissioner.
“My Tuesday nights are free and less lunch meetings I’ve got to take,” he said, “and I got more time with the family — I can look forward to that.”
Kaufman also indicated his support for Roberts.
"I would have liked to have won, but I didn’t have real hope of doing that," he said in a Facebook message late Tuesday. "I think the young lady will make a good commissioner for ward four and I’m glad she won."
Siragusa, co-founder of horse therapy organization Bennie’s Barn, defeated opponent Kent Rorick by 55 votes, garnering 64.1% of the 195 votes cast Tuesday. In 2013, Commissioner Ben Ezzell won with 148 out of 230 votes.
Siragusa said like Roberts, he would prioritize updating Ward 3’s outdated and potentially hazardous infrastructure once he took office.
“We’re the east side gateway of Enid, and we’re also forgotten about, since most everyone drives past us to get into town,” he said.
He pointed to the fire marshal’s recent presentation on neighborhoods including the houses along Park with poor firefighting water pipeline systems and below-quality fire hydrants.
“They’re tinder boxes, and you’re not going to put out a tinder box with no water,” Siragusa said.
Rorick said he would continue to volunteer with the city and possibly would run again in four years.
“Life can throw a lot of curveballs in that time, but I’m going to get more active in Enid,” he said.
Orr, with 54.86%, won the Ward 6 seat over two other candidates, Ryan Redd and Michael Shuck, who received 35% and 10.14%, respectively.
Orr said his win was a collective effort from his campaign team knocking on doors and putting up signs. They had thought the night would end in a runoff election set for April, Orr said.
“We had a great race, and I think Enid was going to come out a winner no matter which one of us won,” he said.
Despite the cold weather, Ward 6 voters turned out in higher droves than in 2017 when now-Mayor George Pankonin won for commissioner.
Orr received 395 of the 720 votes, while in 2017, 626 voted in Ward 6, 100 fewer. Redd received 252 votes, and Shuck had 73.
Redd said he wanted to congratulate Orr on a “race really well-run” Tuesday night.
“I have just 100% confidence in and back Scott 100%,” Redd said. “Now that we’ve talked to lots of people in Enid, we’ve heard a lot of concerns and lot of input from a lot of people, and I just have that much more love for Enid and its people.”
Shuck said many of Enid’s more conservative voters were motivated from recent national politics.
“People felt like their values were under attack, and that’s the group (of people) that was energized to come out on an icy Tuesday afternoon,” he said.
Citizens group Enid Freedom Fighters, which formed partly in response to the mask mandate debates and led the canceled recall against outgoing Commissioner Ezzell, had endorsed all three candidates.
Siragusa was one of the intervenors in Ezzell’s ultimately successful legal objection to his recall petition.
Freedom Fighters administrator Melissa Crabtree said she and the group were “thrilled” with the results.
“Our purpose is to educate, equip and encourage,” Crabtree said in a messaged statement. “What we’ve seen tonight is that the people living in Enid are motivated despite frigid temperatures to positively impact Enid’s future. We’d like to thank all the citizens that participated in this municipal election and congratulate the commissioners-elect.”
Rorick said he believed the ongoing mask issue played a large role in Tuesday’s results.
“If that’s how the people feel, that’s how they voted,” he said. “I do think that was one of the factors, because if you look at all the races … the incumbent was supporting the mask, well not only supporting, he voted for it.”
Voter turnout patterns
Enid’s elections for city commission appeared to continue a trend of lower voter turnout in municipal elections, especially for Wards 3 and 4, the wards on the east side of town east of Van Buren and the railroad tracks.
More than 1,050 voted on Tuesday in three of Enid’s six wards.
In Garfield County, total voter turnout in November’s presidential election was at 70% of total 32,075 registered voters, or roughly 22,452, according to unofficial election results and voter registration counts from Nov. 1, 2020.
Orr said even with his ward's higher turnout, he didn’t know why still only around 15% of Ward 6's around 5,000-6,000 registered voters came out Tuesday.
“I was really hoping this would be the year when the city of Enid really came out to show interest in their local government,” he said, adding that the odd timing of a post-holidays election might be one reason.
These voting patterns — lower overall municipal turnout and higher numbers in Ward 6 — were exacerbated by the icy weather that first took hold of the entire state Monday.
Ward 6 resident Taylor Venus, who has run for office before himself, said the weather probably made it easier for people who were on the fence to not vote.
“I think the weather might have affected folks, but it’s not like folks vote much anyways, so it is just a reasonable rationale to not go,” he said.
By 4 p.m. Tuesday, 178 had cast their votes for Ward 6 commissioner at Autry Technology Center, one of the largest poling locations in Ward 6.
While numbers were lower than in November — when around 700-800 Enid residents in Ward 6 came to vote for president at the Autry precinct site — polling inspector Dena Belton said she was surprised at the site’s regular flow of voters despite the weather.
“I think the weather’s had a big deal with it here. People didn’t have to go to work,” she said. “With the weather as bad as it is, I’m surprised at our turnout. I’m happy with our turnout.”
Normally, more voters would start funneling in again after having picked up their children from school, but Belton said cancellations because of the weather changed usual turnout patterns. Another crowd after work might be different, too, because people would be less likely to go out after dark.
However, farther east down Willow, by the same time, 15 people had voted at the Ward 4 polling site at Willow Road Christian Church.
The precinct is a combination of two wards, Wards 4 and 5, with a combined total of more than 900 voters.
Inspector Carol Kegin said several from Ward 5 more came in thinking they could vote, though the ward did not have an election scheduled Tuesday. Another voter hadn’t known there was an election until he saw the sign.
Another poll worker said many of the voters who come to the church vote regularly, but Kegin said she didn’t know where they were Tuesday.
“Somewhere it’s warm,” she guessed.
The freezing weather kept Rebecca Hulse home on Tuesday.
Hulse, who is physically impaired, said she wasn’t able to vote for Rorick on Tuesday because the icy weather kept her home on East Randolph, where she could hear a lot of spinning wheels outside.
Her wife usually drives them both to go vote but slipped on the ice two days ago and couldn’t drive them to their regular polling location at Zoe Bible Church.
Hulse said she’d never used the public transit system, but that wasn’t an option anyway because the city buses wasn’t running Tuesday.
“We are being very careful and staying put,” she said in a Facebook message.