UPDATE: From Fairview Police Department's Facebook page: Savannah has been located and is safe. Thanks to everyone who was involved in the search.
FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Fairview Police Department is continuing to search for 15-year-old Savannah Tyler, who was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near South 13th.
Tyler was going for a walk and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black blouse with no sleeves and peach roses and black tennis shoes.
She is approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 320 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair down to her mid-back.
"The Police Department would like to assure our citizens and the family of Savannah that we have been and are still doing everything we can to locate her," Chief Dan Smith said in a post on the department's Facebook page about 10 a.m. Friday. "Since learning of this we have had most of our department, firefighters and deputies out searching. We have searched vacant homes, checked with local motels and motels in other towns and continue to search this morning and checking out leads we have received during the night."
FPD said a statewide be-on-the-lookout alert was issued for Tyler, but the case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.
"Based on the most current information, she had a pre-arranged meeting at the park and left from there with this person. We are in the process of getting more info. on this individual now," Smith said. "We want to thank everyone who has helped us search, including private citizens. We have not kept a running log on social media on what we have been doing, not only because we have been very busy and sometimes it is not helpful for our investigation."
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, call the Fairview Police Department at (580) 227-4444.
