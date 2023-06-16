ENID, Okla. — Damage from storms that moved through the Enid area around 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, was minimal, said Mike Honigsberg, Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management director.
There were reports of damage to trees, a traffic light at an busy Enid intersection and some electric poles north of town, according to emergency officials.
A traffic light on the west side of Maine and Van Buren was toppled by storm winds at about 8:30 p.m., which prompted a temporary stop sign to be installed at the intersection, according to Enid Police Department. There were no reports of other damage or injuries.
The fallen light blocked both southbound lanes of traffic on Van Buren as well as access to Maine until members of the street department could remove it, according to dispatch records. A new light was installed at the location Friday afternoon.
The police department also fielded reports of trees damaged by storm winds and limbs blocking roadways on West Oklahoma, Whipporwill Lane and Brandywine Place, according to an EPD spokesman.
Damage extended out into Garfield County, where the National Weather Service listed several storm warnings, in addition to other Northwest Oklahoma counties.
"We did have three power poles break in the storm out north of town that caused a power outage," Honigsberg said.
Damaged poles were along U.S. 81 between Robertson and Centennial on the west side of the highway, he said. A resident in the area on Lake Hellums said her family's power went off at 8:40 p.m. and came back on at 3:15 a.m.
OG&E Electric Services reported at the peak of the outages statewide there were 13,600 customers without power, which was down to 8,000 around 5 a.m. and 3,300 as of 9:45 a.m. There were 233 without power in Enid still Friday morning and less than 50 in Enid and Fairmont areas Friday afternoon, according to the OG&E website.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's weather report included both southbound lanes of U.S. 270 at County Road 36, northwest of Woodward, were closed for just more than one hour Thursday while a wrecker uprighted a semi that was blown over by the wind. There were no injuries reported.
Honigsberg said the wind speed was around 70 mph when the storm went through the Enid area and Garfield County.
