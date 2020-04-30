Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed a new emergency declaration Thursday reopening some Enid businesses after a virtual city commission meeting was canceled.
The new declaration includes the current plan for businesses to reopen Friday as part of the mayor’s proposed three-phase plan. It is a makeshift version of the original phase one of the plan city commissioners were to have approved Thursday.
A posting discrepancy with the software listed the incorrect Zoom ID number and password on the official meeting agenda, while the website and Facebook pages had the correct information. In order to not violate state law, the commission had to cancel the meeting to approve the original phased plan, as all official agenda changes must be made 48 hours prior to public meetings.
"What matters is the rule of law," Pankonin said.
Commissioners will vote Tuesday at their regular meeting to approve the mayor’s declaration.
Those businesses allowed to reopen include restaurants, personal care service businesses, bowling centers (though not bowling leagues), miniature golf, gyms, fitness centers and skating rinks, as well as religious services. City parks and Meadowlake Golf Course have remained open, and the Enid skate park will open, as well.
The declaration lifts the stay-at-home order for the general Enid population effective Friday, but those 65 or older, considered "vulnerable" or with underlying medical conditions are encouraged to stay home except during "essential activities," such as doctor visit or shopping. Visits to senior or assisted-living facilities are prohibited indefinitely, as are public weddings and funerals with more than 10 people. The declaration also advises that when people leave home on essential activities, only the person necessary should leave the home, and only one person should enter the essential business.
Among activities to remain closed until phase two are organized sporting events, concerts, motor racing, golf tournaments, movie theaters, arcades, bars, concerts, conventions and trade shows.
City of Enid locations to remain closed until phase two include Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, the city administration building, Champion Park gym, service center, senior center, Disabled American Veterans Center, Stride Bank Center, Visit Enid, city of Enid media center and RSVP of Enid.
Playground equipment may be used, but will not be cleaned between uses, so parents are encouraged to have their children maintain social distancing and use hand sanitizer.
Phase one is expected to last until May 31, according to the declaration. The original phase two is planned to begin June 1, with phase 3 to begin July 1.
The city will determine when phase two may begin after: three to four weeks of increased business, social, sporting and religious activity; hospital capacity remaining manageable and no more than 10% of current COVID-19 patients remain positive; and no more than five consecutive days of increase in positive tests.
Garfield County has recorded two more cases of COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures released Thursday. Enid now has 15 of the county's 17 cases. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported Thursday it is treating two patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has no COVID-19 admissions. Of the Garfield County cases, eight have recovered and one has died, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman.
A copy of the original phased plan is available at www.enid.org.
