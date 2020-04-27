ENID, Okla. — Enid Mayor George Pankonin announced Monday a three-phased plan for reopening Enid’s economy.
According to the plan, current conditions allow for phase one to begin Friday. Enid has nine cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, and Garfield County has 11 cases, according Oklahoma Department of Health numbers. However, on Monday, The Commons announced a resident and an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
Enid’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are stable and at a manageable level, according to city of Enid news release, and no alternative care sites have been utilized or necessary to date.
“The plan seeks to open businesses to restart the economy while still providing protection for the community and the most vulnerable,” Pankonin said.
Enid City Commission will meet in a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to consider approval of the plan. Pankonin plans on issuing an emergency declaration this week to replace the declaration expiring Thursday.
The city's new plan lifts the city's stay-at-home order for the public, but continues to discourage non-essential travel outside of Garfield County and continues the requirement for vulnerable people 65 and older or with serious underlying medical issues and those of any age living with vulnerable people to remain in their homes, except for work and essential activities.
Most Enid businesses may open Friday, but the plan spells out some requirements for businesses that involve significant personal contact.
• Restaurants must keep 6 feet between parties and follow Oklahoma Restaurant Association guidelines.
• Bowling centers and miniature golf. Bowling centers must limit lane use and close every other lane. Miniature golf courses must maintain social distancing guidelines for customers.
• Religious services can begin. Families may sit together, but 6 feet of space must be maintained between families. At least every other row or pew must be left vacant.
Entry and exits must be controlled so social distancing between families is maintained. Children must remain with their families during services, and child care is not allowed.
• Personal care services such as hair salons, barbers, pet groomers, spas, nail salons and tattoo parlors may open by appointment only, and must follow sanitation protocols and require social distancing for customers. Fitness studios and gyms also may open Friday.
Employers and businesses are required to follow several steps:
• Develop policies for temperature checks, disinfection of common areas and minimize non-essential business travel and follow isolation and quarantine directives from the governor and the city.
• Ensure sick employees stay home or employees are sent home if they get sick at work.
• Monitor workforce for symptoms and provide reasonable accommodations for vulnerable employees, including flexible sick leave and supportive policies and practices.
• Develop and implement policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, and when applicable, customer contact tracing.
• Implement social distancing and provide applicable personal protective equipment for the work performed.
• Control access and follow CDC, OSHA, OKDH, OKCOM, trade association or local health guidelines.
• Consider implementing special hours for vulnerable customers.
• Ensure frequent cleaning and disinfection using approved COVID-19 products recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Individuals are required to:
• Continue social distancing.
• Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching the face.
• Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
• Consider the use of face coverings while in public especially where social distancing is compromised.
• Minimize non-essential travel and follow isolation and quarantine directives from the governor and the city.
• Consider avoiding socializing in groups or entering crowded facilities.
• Remember individuals with COVID-19 may shed the virus before symptoms manifest, so everyone should act as if they have the virus.
• Stay home and contact a medical professional if you feel sick.
Activities that remain closed in phase one are those that encourage large gatherings, including sporting events, concerts, motor racing, bowling leagues, golf tournaments, skating rinks, movie theaters, arcades, bars,trade shows and conventions.
Other provisions of phase one include:
• Visits to senior living facilities still are prohibited indefinitely.
• Weddings and funerals with more than 10 people are prohibited until phase two.
• Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, Champion Park gym, Service Center, Senior Center, Disabled American Veterans Center, Stride Bank Center, RSVP Visitor Center and playground equipment at city parks are closed until phase two.
Businesses that cannot maintain sanitation standards also will not be allowed to open in phase one.
Phase two could begin June 1, or earlier, after the city consults with local health authorities and determines conditions warrant, based upon:
• 3-4 weeks of increased business, church and social activity in phase one.
• Hospital capacity remains manageable without crisis standards of care.
• No more than 10% of the COVID-19 tested individuals (measuring current exposure) are positive.
• No more than five consecutive days of an increase in COVID-19 positive tests.
Phase two would include the following steps to reopening:
• Organized sports may begin as long as social distancing is maintained and disinfecting of equipment occurs.
• Movie theaters, arcades, motor racing, bowling leagues, golf tournaments, concerts, trade shows, conventions and skating rinks may open as long as social distancing is maintained.
• Bars may reopen for table or booth service. Six feet between tables or booths must be maintained. No standing room service is allowed.
• Funerals and weddings may resume as long as social distancing is maintained.
• Child nursery areas during religious services may open.
Phase three could begin July 1, or earlier, if conditions warrant. Details for phase three will be provided once the city moves into phase two.
The full plan may be viewed at https://www.enid.org/government/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.
