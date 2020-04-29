ENID, Okla. — A man reported being robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the 700 block of West Maine.
Enid Police Department Sgt. Nick John said officers received the report about 7:30 a.m. and responded to the area.
The man said he was approached by a man and woman who put a gun to his back and demanded his belongings, John said. The man told police he believed the man and the woman ran into Van's House, 701 W. Maine.
Van's House is described as "a unique sober living opportunity for motivated adult men and women wanting to recover from drug or alcohol addictions," according to its website.
Police and members of the Garfield County Sheriff's Office responded to the center but did not locate the man and woman.
John said police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.