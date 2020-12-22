ENID, Okla. — An Enid man has died after being shot Monday night at Pine Manor Apartments, according to Enid Police Department.
Joshua Hodge, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to EPD. A suspect is in custody.
EPD police officers responded to multiple 911 calls at 10:09 p.m. Monday reporting the shooting at the apartment complex. Officers arrived to find Hodge had been shot in the abdomen with a .22 caliber-rifle, according to a press release from EPD.
Hodge was transported to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and underwent surgery. He later was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the release said.
Before the shooting, 25-year-old Guston Dellenbaugh had come to the apartments to visit his ex-girlfriend, who also is Hodge’s sister, according to the release. She said Dellenbaugh appeared intoxicated and was acting erratically, the release states.
Dellenbaugh pointed the .22 caliber rifle at others outside before entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, according to police. Dellenbaugh was confronted by Hodge, and during the confrontation, Dellenbaugh shot Hodge in the abdomen and fled the scene, according to the release.
The release said officers searched the area for Dellenbaugh but did not locate him. A witness told officers that they saw a man get into a car at a nearby gas station.
Information about the search for Dellenbaugh was circulated via radio. An officer at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center on an unrelated call saw Dellenbaugh there and took him into custody, according to the release.
The incident is under investigation, according to EPD, and no further information is being released at this time.
