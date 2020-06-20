ENID, Okla. — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook northern Oklahoma at 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
The quake, which was upgraded by the U.S. Geological Survey from an initial 4.2, was centered 29 miles east of Enid, or 5.5 miles southeast of Perry, according to USGS.
It was measured at a depth of about 4.9 miles.
If USGS does not adjust the magnitude, which it has on previous quakes, this latest earthquake would be the largest in Oklahoma this year. The previous largest temblor measured magnitude 3.9 near Helena on May 24, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.