ENID, Okla. — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook northern Oklahoma at 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
The quake was originally reported as a 4.2, upgraded by the U.S. Geological Survey to a 4.5 and lowered again. It was centered 29 miles east of Enid, or 5.5 miles northwest of Perry, according to USGS.
It was measured at a depth of about 4.9 miles.
If USGS does not adjust the magnitude, which it has on previous quakes, this latest earthquake would be the largest in Oklahoma this year. The previous largest temblor measured magnitude 3.9 near Helena on May 24, 2020.
People recorded feeling the temblor as far north as Wichita, Kan., south as Chickasha and east as Muskogee.
