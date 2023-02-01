ENID, Okla. — The outside, westbound lane of the 200 block of West Willow will now close Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, according to an updated release from the city of Enid.
The closure, initially scheduled for earlier in the week, will allow contractors to complete repairs to the roadway that was damaged when a water main broke a few weeks ago, according to a city spokesman.
This closure is expected to last approximately three weeks, according to the city.
Motorists are encouraged by city officials to drive with caution during the construction effort.
