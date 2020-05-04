RINGWOOD, Okla. — A Ringwood teen is facing a first-degree murder charge following the Sunday night fatal shooting of his stepfather, 40-year-old Kristan Newton, of Ringwood.
Landon Michael Miller, 16, of Ringwood, was charged with murder in the first degree - deliberate intent Monday in Major County, according to court records. The juvenile was arrested by OSBI agents early Monday morning and booked into the Major County Jail. Bond was denied.
Enid attorney Stephen Jones said he is representing Miller.
Major County Sheriff’s Office asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the homicide, which occurred at a residence on E. County Road 51 in Ringwood, according to a press release from OSBI.
When deputies arrived, they found Newton dead in his yard from gunshot wounds, according to the OSBI press release.
"Newton and his 16-year-old stepson had been arguing when the juvenile shot Newton. Newton was pronounced dead at the scene," the release states.
History of violence
The shooting is not the first time a family argument involving Newton turned fatal.
On Nov. 23, 2007, Major County Sheriff's Office responded to Newton's home after he shot and killed his brother, Braden, during an altercation in the driveway of the residence.
After an initial argument, Braden left but returned 10 minutes later angrier, according to the affidavit from Kristan Newton's arrest for the 2007 shooting. Kristan went inside his home again and returned with a Ruger semi-automatic .45 caliber pistol and approached Braden’s pickup to confront him.
As he approached the truck, Kristan fired a shot into the air to try and scare Braden again, the affidavit states. Braden got out of the truck and threatened to beat his brother again, and Kristan said he raised the gun to fire another shot into the air but the gun went off too soon and struck Braden in the head, according to the affidavit.
Kristan said he didn’t mean for it to happen, but he was tired of his brother beating him because it happened so often, the affidavit states.
Kristan Newton was charged with second-degree murder in his brother Braden's death but was not convicted, and no record of the case remains on file with the Major County Court Clerk's office.
Newton was convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous/deadly weapon in a 2010 case, which resulted in a three-year suspended sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.