ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma should batten the hatches — and anything else that’s not bolted down — as the wind will come sweeping down the Plains with a vengeance this week, according to National Weather Service.
Wind gusts could top 50 mph by Friday, driving the wildfire risk to extreme for much of western Oklahoma, including the Enid area and all of Northwest Oklahoma.
A fire weather watch has been issued for Friday for Northwest Oklahoma due to high wind and low relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
"Rapid warming and drying on Friday afternoon behind a dryline, combined with strong wind gusts, will lead to critical to extremely critical fire weather," according to NWS. “Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.”
NWS offered these fire prevention tips:
• Avoid activities that cause spark for flame.
• Properly dispose of cigarettes.
• Check trailer chains so they don't drag on pavement and cause sparks.
"Given the predominance of dormant fuels across the landscape increased initial attack and large fire potential exists with challenging firefighting expected," Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry stated in a situation report Wednesday.
Near critical to critical fire conditions will continue throughout the weekend and into next week, according to NWS, as conditions will be ripe for any blaze to burn out of control across western Oklahoma from Sunday through Wednesday.
The forecast for the Enid area for Thursday calls for increasing clouds and a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to NWS. Blowing dust could be an issue as the south wind of 15-23 mph is expected to gust to 34 mph. The high temperature Thursday should be around 69.
There is a 30% chance of more rain late Thursday night, according to NWS, but a south wind gusting to 34 mph will result in more blowing dust.
Highs will increase to around 73 in Enid on Friday. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms early, according to NWS, but the south-southwest wind is expected to increase to 28-33 mph in the afternoon, with gusts to 50 mph.
The low Friday night should be around 38, according to NWS, and the west wind will decrease to 10-15 in the evening.
Highs could reach 80 by Sunday.
Northwest Oklahoma remains in the grip of an extended drought. Much of the area is in extreme drought, the second-worst category, according to U.S. Drought Monitor. Parts of the area alone the state line with Kansas are in exceptional drought, the worst category.
