All Hayes Elementary School students will transition to distance learning next week as Enid Public Schools officials try to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Hayes has six positive cases of COVID-19, two students and four staff members, according figures on the EPS website Friday. As a result, all 238 students will begin distance learning Monday.
"After discussing the situation with local health officials, we have made the difficult decision to transition all Hayes Elementary students to distance/virtual learning for two weeks in an effort to reduce possible spread of the virus," Superintendent Darrell Floyd said in a letter to school parents. "This move will be effective Nov. 9, 2020, and in-person instruction is expected to resume at Hayes Elementary on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. This will be the Monday following Thanksgiving break."
In addition to the four staff members who tested positive, another five staff members are out because they are in close-contact quarantine. Although only two classes at Hayes are listed as being quarantined, EPS officials decided to transition all students to distance learning.
"Hayes was placed on virtual learning due to positive individuals and many staff that needed to be out," EPS spokesperson Jane Johnson said in an email Friday evening. "It was not necessary that the whole school was quarantined or that the whole school was exposed."
On Thursday, Hayes had one class doing distance learning, with the district reporting four positive cases — three staff members and one student.
Hayes is the second EPS site to have all students go to distance learning this school year. In September, Adams Elementary School went virtual for two weeks after a staff member tested positive.
Monroe and Taft elementary schools each have one entire class quarantined as well.
The number of people districtwide who are in either positive-test isolation or close-contact quarantine rose to 395 on Friday, up from 361 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the number of positive cases districtwide rose to 36 on Friday, up from 27 Thursday.
Enid High School has the most positive cases, doubling from five to 10 on Friday, eight students and two staff members. Next was Hayes with six.
Longfellow Middle School has four cases, one student and three staff members. Glenwood Elementary School and Monroe each have three cases, all students at Glenwood and all staff members at Monroe.
Waller Middle School and Adams each have two students in positive-test isolation. Emerson Middle School and Garfield Elementary School each have one staff member who tested positive.
Two staff members in transportation, one staff member in the Administrative Services Center and one staff member in IT also are in positive-test isolation.
Enid High has the most people affected at 93 — 74 students and nine staff members in close-contact quarantine in addition to the 10 positive cases.
Monroe has 83 people affected, 80 in close-contact quarantine in addition to the three positive cases.
