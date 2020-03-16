OKLAHOMA CITY — The number of Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 has increased to 10, with cases in seven counties confirmed, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health

One resident each in Canadian, Cleveland, Jackson, Kay and Payne counties, two residents in Oklahoma County and three residents in Tulsa County have tested positive for the virus, according to OSDH. Two cases were confirmed by the health department in Canadian and Oklahoma counties on Monday. Cases were confirmed in Payne and Kay counties on Sunday.

The person in Jackson County is an active duty Air Force member at Altus Air Force Base. The person in Cleveland County is a member of the University of Oklahoma "Norman campus community" according to a release from the university.

Officials at OU said the university "will cooperate with Health Department officials in their efforts to track this individual’s recent interactions with others in our community." All those found to be impacted will be notified and provided guidance for next steps to be screened and, if necessary, self-isolate, according to the release.

A family from Waller Middle School and families from Vance Air Force Base in Enid have self-quarantined after returning from a cruise and later learning someone on that same cruise tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. No symptoms had been evident as of the weekend, and no know contact with the infected persons on the cruise ship were known.

Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in Oklahoma in all 77 counties after confirming the eighth case in Kay County Sunday night. Stitt's office said the eighth case was tested Sunday in a private lab, but no further details were immediately available.

“I want to encourage all Oklahomans to remain calm and make wise choices based on your health and risk level," Stitt said in a release. "Pay attention to how you are feeling and stay home if you are sick.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 as “high” both globally and in the United States.

“While impact in Oklahoma has continued to be relatively minimal to date, it is increasingly important for Oklahoma to be ready for this threat,” Stitt's order reads. “Therefore, I believe, after consultation with numerous health experts within my administration, it is now necessary to provide for the rendering of mutual assistance among the state and political subdivisions of the state and to cooperate with the federal government with respect to carrying out emergency functions during the continuance of the state emergency pursuant to the provisions of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act.

“The State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated, and resources of all state departments and agencies available to meet this emergency are hereby committed to the reasonable extent necessary to prepare for and respond to COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of the public. These efforts shall be coordinated by the director of the Department of Emergency Management with comparable functions of the federal government and political subdivisions of the state.”

Read the executive order here.

The state health department's new website dedicated to the coronavirus — https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov — reported the updated numbers Monday morning.

Twenty-nine more results are pending, and 174 persons have tested negative for the virus, according to the OSDH website.

Ages of those with cases of COVID-19 in the state mostly range from 18-64. Three persons older than 65 has tested positive. Five are female and five are male, according to OSDH.

Tests through the health department’s public health laboratory are considered presumptive until confirmed by the Center for Disease Control.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said he expected to sign a proclamation of a state of emergency in the City of Oklahoma City on Monday due to the discovery of possible COVID-19 community spread in the metro area.

In Cleveland County, Norman mayor Breea Clark declared a city-wide state of emergency Friday afternoon, setting the city on a path toward COVID-19 preparedness.

Due to a recently confirmed case of COVID-19 in Payne County, Mayor Will Joyce has declared a state of emergency in Stillwater in response to the spreading COVID-19 virus.

For more coverage on COVID-19, go to https//enidnews.com/news/covid19